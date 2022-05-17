Dog escapes baggage handlers at airport and runs wild on tarmac

A video of a small dog making a bid for freedom at an airport in Mexico has gone viral.

The incident took place last month at Mexico’s Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport, in the northern city of Guadalajara.

In the clip, captured by a passenger filming from the terminal, the plucky hound appears to escape the baggage handlers loading animal carry-crates onto a flight.

It races across the tarmac, ears flapping in the breeze. Life is good.

Soon at least three baggage handlers have given chase around the tarmac, where the route of both staff and passengers is strictly controlled for safety reasons.

Whizzing past its would-be captors, the small white dog is far too speedy for them, running wild for several minutes as waiting passengers gawp from the terminal building.

While some social media users were nervous about the pup’s wellbeing, many applauded its bid for freedom, with one writing: “Zoomies!”

“My dog would totally embarrass me like this,” commented Julia W on Twitter.

“Where’s the Benny Hill theme music,” wrote Grant Dwyer on TikTok.

“Tell me ur dog is a Maltese without telling me,” added TikTok user Houda.

According to gossip website TMZ, the adventurous pooch was eventually caught with no injury to itself or airport staff.

In December a change in Australian legislation around pets on planes stoked the debate on whether furry friends should be allowed into the cabin on flights.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authorities’ rules changed in December, technically allowing passengers to bring pets into aircraft cabins - though no Australian airline has yet amended their policy in line with the update.