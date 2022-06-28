Only the most devoted Dolly Parton fans make it to Dollywood, the country legend’s theme park in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains - but those who do now have a chance to stay on her beloved tour bus.

The bus has been converted into “Suite 1986” at the Dollywood site in Pigeon Forge, just outside Knoxville.

The 45-foot motorhome sleeps two and is decorated with hot pink velvet and glitter, as well as the singer’s signature glitzy costumes, shoes and jewellery.

“(I) decided to retire it because I wasn’t touring that much anymore and it just was sitting there,” Parton told Knox News. “And I thought this could be put to really good use.”

At $10,000 for a minimum stay of two nights, this stay doesn’t come cheap - but Ms Parton says a portion of that rate goes to her Dollywood Foundation, which supports disadvantaged children with education programmes as well as her Imagination Library.

The interior of the bus (Dollywood)

“If you’ve got money — and a lot of people do — they just want to experience that,” she said.

Guests of the bus also get access to an additional Dollywood room sleeping four, included within the price.

There’s a full-sized wig cabinet showcasing many of Dolly’s famous hairpieces, as well as a closet stacked with bright, bejewelled designer shoes and outfits.

Décor is just as bright and gaudy as you’d expect, with hot pinks, purples, glitter and murals on the wall depicting life on the road.

The superstar spent many months of each year on the vehicle between 2008 and 2022, writing songs such as “Backwoods Barbie” as well as “9 to 5: the Musical” within its walls.

The bed aboard Suite 1986 (Dollywood)

On its website, Dollywood describes the suite as “the ultimate behind-the-scenes Dolly Parton experience.”

“Designed by Dolly and her sisters, the motorcoach offers a unique glimpse into Dolly’s life on the road.”

Dolly told local media that, because she dislikes flying, she had spent much of her tour life on the bus during the past 15 years.

She said: “I loved all my time on the bus, I was travelling with my friend Judy (Ogle), my best friend from Sevierville. We’ve been friends since we were in the third grade and we just travelled all those miles together.

“But we’ve had lots of wonderful memories of people that would come on the bus to visit, when we travelled around - dignitaries, stars, everybody. But all the memories are special to me.”