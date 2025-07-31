Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Rockfall prompts evacuation from popular hiking trails in Italian Dolomites

Walking routes on the popular Cima Falkner mountain have been closed

Amelia Neath
Thursday 31 July 2025 13:57 BST
Comments
View of Cima Falkner, post-collapse monitoring. Helicopter unit of the Trento Fire Brigade
View of Cima Falkner, post-collapse monitoring. Helicopter unit of the Trento Fire Brigade (PAT Press Office)

Hikers have been evacuated from the Italian Dolomites after multiple rockfalls, causing the immediate closure of popular routes and trails.

The rockfalls occurred over the weekend on western and eastern sides of the Cima Falkner mountain. The entire summit was affected by “morphogenetic phenomenon”, or erosion and weathering, according to a statement by Trento council.

Cima Falkner is undergoing permafrost degradation, which is the thawing of ground that has been frozen for a long period of time, causing rocks to tumble from the summit.

An inspection by local authorities found that the mountain is subject to an ongoing landslide with the potential for the situation to worsen.

Investigators found that the largest detachment happened during the night between Saturday 26 July and Sunday 27 July.

On Wednesday 30 July, the local council said that small collapses were continuing on the summit of the mountain, which they described as “opening like a flower.”

Monitoring by the Drone Unit of the Trento Fire Brigade, the PAT Geological Service and the Trentino Alpine Rescue
Monitoring by the Drone Unit of the Trento Fire Brigade, the PAT Geological Service and the Trentino Alpine Rescue (PAT Press Office)

Mountain routes 305, 315, 316 and 331 were closed while experts assessed their safety.

The mayors of Tre Ville and Ville d'Anaunia also issued emergency ordinances on Monday to prohibit access to the trails starting from the Grostè Pass.

Trails 315 and 316 have since reopened after authorities concluded continuing rockfalls would not directly affect these routes.

These trails are the two most popular for walkers in the area. Route 316 leads to the Tuckett Refuge, which sits at the foot of the Castelletto Inferiore: one of the most famous peaks in the Brenta Dolomites.

The Trento Fire Brigade are using drones to assess the erosion of the mountain, finding wide cracks on the rock surface.

“The fractures, previously filled with ice, are now partially empty, indicating a change in the morphology of Cima Falkner,” the council said.

Rockfall on the Cima Falkner summit
Rockfall on the Cima Falkner summit (PAT Press Office)

“This evolution is also linked to the degradation of permafrost, an element that at high altitudes plays an important role as a “glue” for the rock mass.”

Italian scientists have warned that extreme heat, caused by the changing climate, is melting the vital frost.

Mountains, by definition, are destined to collapse – they won’t remain as we know them for ever. What’s different now is that we’re seeing a clear acceleration of these processes, driven by heat and extreme weather events intensified by the climate crisis,” Piero Carlesi, president of the scientific committee of the Italian Alpine Club (CAI), told La Repubblica.

He added: “Never before have we seen such an incredible increase in rockfall.”

The council added that the total unstable mass on the summit could potentially be around 70,000 cubic metres, although the collapse of the entire slope is not expected.

Around 36,000 cubic metres fell over the weekend.

The rockfalls come after concerns over a surge in injuries and deaths in the Italian mountains, as the number of visitors surge in the region this year.

So far in 2025, more than 80 hikers have died on the Italian Alps and Dolomites, Italian Alpine Rescue told The Telegraph, with many slipping or falling to their deaths on steep paths.

Meanwhile, the walking trails have become so overcrowded that farmers have instigated visitor levies at some popular spots.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

