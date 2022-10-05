Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Trump launches into bizarre rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports

Former president says US air hubs ‘don’t know what the hell they’re doing’

Lucy Thackray
Wednesday 05 October 2022 12:42
Comments
<p>Donald Trump at the ‘Save America’ rally in Michigan </p>

Donald Trump at the ‘Save America’ rally in Michigan

(REUTERSm)

Donald Trump has launched into a rant about the US’s airports, calling them a “dirty, crowded mess”.

Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump lashed out at the country’s aviation hubs.

He complained that air ticket prices are “through the roof” and declared that US airports “don’t know what the hell they’re doing”.

“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess where you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave,” he ranted.

“And they have no idea when they will as a nation, when they will be delivered and when you will be delivered to your destination.

Recommended

“It’s a nation where ticket prices are through the roof. They don’t have the pilots to fly the plane.

“They don’t want or seek qualified air traffic controllers. And they don’t know what the hell they’re doing.”

Prior to his comments about airports, the former US president had been decrying what he claimed were brutal murders across the country, saying burglars were killing shopkeepers “if necessary, and even if not necessary”.

The campaign-style rally was held at a community college gymnasium in Warren, Michigan, where Mr Trump spoke for 102 minutes, repeating unproven allegations that the 2020 election was “stolen”.

The US is facing a pilot shortage following the travel shutdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, many airlines responded to the pause in travel by offering employees attractive early retirement or buyout packages, with more pilots than expected taking up the offer.

About 17,000 Delta employees - 20 per cent of the airline’s workforce - accepted buyout packages or early retirement arrangements, the company reported in August 2020.

On top of this, many retirement-age pilots left the industry at a time when the pilot-training pipeline remained restricted.

In mid-September, US consulting firm Oliver Wyman estimated that the industry is facing a deficit of about 8,000 pilots, or 11 per cent of the total workforce, with analysts predicting that the shortfall could reach 30,000 pilots by 2025.

As in Europe, the US’s airports had struggled to cope with the resurgence in travel demand in spring 2022, as many countries eased their travel restrictions and consumer confidence in travel returned.

Recent data from flight-tracking website Flightaware showed that Chicago Midway International Airport had suffered the most airport delays in summer 2022, with 37.7 per cent of total departures delayed.

Recommended

It was followed by Baltimore/Washington International, which saw 32.5 per cent of flights delayed; and Orlando International Airport, which saw 32.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport saw the most flights cancelled this summer: 6.7 per cent of its total schedule.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in