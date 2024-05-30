Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The 25-year-old designer behind the double-decker plane seat which sparked widespread criticism has debuted a first-class model at an aviation show in Germany.

Alejandro Nuñez Vicente, the founder of Chaise Lounge, built the latest invention with his girlfriend and business partner, Clara Service Soto. It differs from the economy class concept by having one seat on the bottom, and two on top. The economy class model has three seats on the top and bottom rows.

Mr Nuñez Vicente calls the new design “elevated class”. The more expensive option is secluded, has a lie-flat bed and lots of legroom.

He showcased the new design at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg this month. It’s the same place where he announced the economy version of the seats last

Alejandro Nuñez Vicente presents the economy version of his double-decker airplane seat design ( Alejandro Nunez Vicente/Instagram )

Mr Nuńez Vicente’s company started as a college project after too many uncomfortable flights, he explained. The founder is 6ft 2in and has struggled to sleep on cramped airplanes.

Speaking to CNN, the innovator said that a handful of big companies are interested in implementing the technology but declined to name them. Any further development of the project will happen behind closed doors, he told the outlet.

“Now that we know economy works, and now that’s moving forward, we thought, ‘Why not go to the other end of the cabin and do a business-class/first-class hybrid?’ he said.

The new Chaise Lounge double-decker first-class seat was shown at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg this month ( CNN )

Mr Nuñez Vicente said that his goal with the company is to make flying better for the general public.

“To make more space for more seats in the airplane,” he said. “But also give the passengers an even better experience than they get today in business or first class.”

The economy versions of the seats went viral in 2022 and were widely ridiculed.

One social media user commented: “As if being on a plane isn’t miserable enough already” with another noting: “fresh hell just dropped.”

But the designer has taken the criticism on the chin. “To be honest, there’s no such thing as bad publicity,” he said at the time.