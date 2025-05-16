Double-decker trains could soon operate through Channel Tunnel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Double-decker trains could soon run between London and Paris.

Alstom – the world’s second-largest train manufacturer and creator of the world’s only high-speed double-decker train – confirmed to The Independent that it is “in discussion with a number of operators regarding new rolling stock to run through the Channel Tunnel”, adding that it was unable to disclose who they are at this stage.

The two-tier carriages that are commonplace throughout Europe are reportedly being considered as “a possibility” by Eurostar, says The Telegraph.

A spokesperson for the company told The Independent it could not comment further and that it was “currently in discussions with train manufacturers regarding our new fleet”.

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, which declared its readiness to launch passenger trains through the Channel Tunnel earlier this year, is also said to be contemplating double-deckers.

The move would significantly increase capacity on the popular line between the UK and the continent.

A Virgin Group spokesperson told The Independent it was speaking to a number of potential manufacturers to find “the best trains to meet our cross-Channel rail ambitions”.

Former Alstom chief executive, Henri Poupart-Lafarge, who stepped down as CEO this morning, stated that its double-decker Avelia Horizon would be able to run through the Channel Tunnel.

“The double-decker train has a lot of advantages,” he told the Financial Times. “It’s a very high-speed train with the lowest cost per seat and the highest capacity.”

The high-speed line between the two cities was built to European standards, meaning the increased height of the trains should not be an issue, added an Alstom spokesperson.

Any new trains operating on Eurostar services would require formal approval, a process that could take “some years”, added Mr Poupart-Lafarge, however.

The trains, which can reach speeds of up to 200mph, would also need to be authorised by regulators and comply with strict safety legislation.

Alstom has a backlog of outstanding orders and limited production capacity, meaning it may be a case of “first come, first served”, the spokesperson added.

The news comes as the Virgin Group aims to challenge Eurostar’s monopoly on cross-Channel services between the UK and Europe.

A spokesperson for the company said in March that “no more major hurdles” remain after the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) announced the potential availability of capacity at Eurostar's Temple Mills maintenance depot in north-east London.

“Finally a green signal for competition,” they said, adding that it is “ready to take up the challenge, given its award-winning experience in the train industry and track record for building globally successful travel brands.

“We expect to be able to make an announcement very soon. Watch this space.”