With lockdown restrictions lifted throughout most of the UK, and the resumption of international travel on 17 May, British travel fans are tentatively considering the prospect of foreign trips.

While the government’s ‘traffic light’ system - which categorises countries as red, amber or green based on their perceived risk and Covid-19 infection status - remains in place (although this may not be for much longer), it’s worth noting that there are a handful of countries that are only allowing people who have had both Covid vaccines to enter.

We’ve rounded up the countries currently closed to unvaccinated travellers to ensure you’re fully informed ahead of your next trip - but be aware that rules are prone to changing at a moment’s notice, so it’s worth checking the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)’s website before you book.

Which countries are only permitting double-jabbed travellers?

Belgium

Bruges in Belgium at sunset (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Fully vaccinated travellers who have an NHS Covid Pass to prove it can now enter Belgium, as long as they complete a passenger locator form and take a Covid test on day one or two after arrival. It’s worth noting that if you test positive while in Belgium you will have to stay where you are and self-isolate for 10 days.

Unvaccinated travellers are only able to travel to Belgium for a “very limited set of reasons”, such as the funeral of a “first or second degree family member”, or work - and that’s only for certain professions, such as healthcare, diplomats and military personnel, so you can kiss that gourmet chocolate experience goodbye unless you’ve had both vaccine injections.

Canada

The Toronto skyline, Canada (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Canada is now open to fully vaccinated international travellers, who no longer need an “essential reason” to visit and will not have to quarantine on arrival.

This major change to the country’s travel rules was first announced on 19 July and came into effect at 12.01 on 7 September, with the Canadian government saying that the decision was “based on the latest available data, scientific evidence and epidemiological situation both in Canada and internationally”.

Unvaccinated visitors are not currently allowed to enter Canada.

Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic (Getty Images)

If you have been fully vaccinated under the UK government’s vaccination programme at least 14 days prior to travel, you can enter the Czech Republic for any reason, including tourism, without needing to isolate or take a pre-departure PCR test. This has been the case since 23 August.

Unvaccinated travellers, however, are still only allowed to enter the Czech Republic for essential reasons “such as for medical treatment or to attend a funeral”.

If you are the spouse or long-term partner of a Czech or EU national, you may be able to enter under certain conditions - find out more on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Doubled-jabbed Brits are now eligible to enter Switzerland for any travel purpose as long as they can show proof - NHS Covid Passes are accepted, but it’s worth getting yours printed as the rules do state that “a screenshot or a photo is not sufficient”.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated are only eligible to enter this landlocked nation from the UK under very limited conditions, including the possession of certain documents, such as a residence permit, FDFA legitimation card, or D visa issued by the Swiss government.

For more details, consult the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) website.