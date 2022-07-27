‘Major queues’ return to Dover ferry port as P&O warns of two-hour wait
‘There are currently major queues at border controls in Dover,’ warns ferry company
The Port of Dover is warning of long delays once more this morning.
“Major queues” have been reported, with passengers advised to allow two hours to get through border control and check-in.
“There are currently major queues at border controls in Dover,” tweeted P&O Ferries, which operates regular services out of the port.
“Please allow up to two hours to complete all checks ahead of your sailing.
“If you miss your sailing, or if you complete the checks early, we will put you on the first available sailing when you check in.”
Ferry company DFDS is being slightly more optimistic in its recommendations online.
“Please allow 90 minutes to complete the check in process and border controls at the Port,” it said on social media. “Upon arrival at check-in, we will accommodate you onto the next available sailing.”
DFDS added that a “Buffer zone in use for tourist traffic is being released sequentially. As soon as you have completed Border Controls you’ll proceed to our DFDS check-in booths where we will accommodate you onto the first available departure.”
It follows huge delays last Friday and over the weekend as thousands of holidaymakers attempted to reach the port to head off on summer breaks after schools broke up.
At some points, queues of five hours were reported, causing gridlock around Dover and Folkestone.
The “blame game” was soon in full swing, with the port and various politicians pointing the finger squarely at the French for failing to provide enough staff to man border control stations in the UK.
Meanwhile, France said Brexit had resulted in checks of UK passport holders taking far longer.
