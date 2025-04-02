Drayton Manor’s free entry prank for April Fool’s may be real after all

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Theme park fans have been left baffled by Drayton Manor’s April Fool's joke that claimed admission fees would be dropped this year – only for the resort to then reveal that the joke could actually be true.

April Fool’s jokes have become a popular marketing tactic for companies in recent years to stir up a bit of recognition on 1 April, whether their claims are true or not.

This year, some of the most outrageous April Fool’s ‘offers’ included Branston launching a new “tin to tint” lip baked beans gloss and Terry’s, best known for its iconic Chocolate Orange, revealing it is stepping into the dental industry with its own mint chocolate toothpaste.

Amusement parks also got a slice of the prankster action too. On April Fool’s Day, Staffordshire-based Drayton Manor posted on its social media that its theme park would be free to enter.

The post read: “Imagine not having to pay to get into Drayton Manor…”

“Oh wait, you don’t!

“To celebrate our 75th birthday, we’re scrapping our admission fees this year, so everyone can join in the fun!”

Yet two hours later after 12pm, when jokes are meant to end, the park then released a follow-up post to reveal that slashing their fees was an April Fool's joke, only to confuse theme park enthusiasts further.

“APRIL FOOLS! Or is it…,” the follow-up post started.

“But seriously… we ARE scrapping admission fees to celebrate our 75th anniversary!”

“The best part? All the details – including when you can jump in on this epic offer – are coming soon!

“Stay tuned, because 2025 is going to be one unforgettable year at Drayton Manor!”

In Drayton Manor’s initial post, they carefully used the words “this year” when announcing its free-to-enter scheme, but did not clarify if this meant just a select date or the entire season.

A spokesperson for Drayton Manor clarified to The Independent: “The park will be removing entry fees for a number of days to celebrate its 75th birthday.”

The park added that all the details will be revealed in the next couple of weeks.

Despite the April Fool’s joke coming true for some to-be-announced dates scrapping entry fees, some park fans criticised the initial post amid cost-of-living concerns.

“If this is an April's fool joke it is a bit cruel… With the cost of living and bills going up again… Parents are feeling guilty they can’t afford to take children on days out, They might see this and get excited/think yeah we can have a day out!” one social media user wrote.

“I’m all for a joke but maybe the timings are are bit wrong with the current situation.”

Another person wrote: “Yeah have to say it looks like you’re joking at the expense of people who’d really benefit from getting in free”.

While many other users were relieved to see that the free admission would become a reality for certain days, some were still concerned they could not grab the offer after already purchasing tickets for later in the year or spending hundreds on season passes.

Drayton Manor said it decided to tease this announcement by framing it as “a playful April Fool’s Day prank.”

“There will also be plenty more celebrations in store for visitors, including special events, experiences and exciting surprises, throughout the year to mark the major anniversary,” the spokesperson added.

Drayton Manor has already announced some of its 75th-anniversary celebrations, with this weekend kicking off with a 50s tribute act, rides opening late on 5 April, the first of its monthly fireworks, and an Easter egg hunt with a chance to win a Diamond Annual pass.

