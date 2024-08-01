Support truly

Deaths and serious injuries from crashes involving tired drivers surge over summer, according to new analysis.

National Highways said Government data shows the number of victims in such incidents on England’s motorways and major A-roads from 2015-2019 was 59% higher on average between June and August compared with the rest of the year.

The statistics also show fatigue was a contributory factor in 13% of deaths and serious injuries in crashes that happened between 7pm and 6.59am – more than double the proportion during the other half of the day.

A survey of 1,860 drivers indicated nearly a third admit they drive for at least three hours before stopping for a break on summer journeys.

The Highway Code recommends a minimum break of 15 minutes is taken after every two hours of driving.

National Highways has launched a summer safety campaign named Trip, which is an acronym reminding drivers to Top-up fuel, water and oil, Rest every two hours, Inspect tyres and lights, and Prepare by planning journeys and checking traffic and weather updates.

Professor Steven Lockley, a sleep expert from the University of Surrey, said: “The statistics released by National Highways show that fatigue really can kill.

“These accidents are preventable with proper preparation.”

Prof Lockley said motorists can do “simple things” to help them stay safe, such as avoiding driving in the early morning or late evening, getting a minimum of seven hours’ sleep the night before a long journey, and taking regular breaks while driving.

National Highways executive director of operations Duncan Smith said: “Some of our roads are much busier in the summer, with people setting off on holiday and making more frequent day trips.

“We want to ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely.”

Millions of families hit the roads last weekend as schools across England and Wales begin their summer holidays.

The RAC has estimated that 13.8 million motorists in the UK embarked on leisure trips between Friday and Sunday.

The weekend was set to be the second busiest summer getaway since 2015, only trailing behind the 2022 weekend when 18.8 million travellers took to the roads amid a heatwave following two years of Covid lockdowns.

The survey was carried out by research company Ipsos UK between April 22 and May 2.