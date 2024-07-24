More than 53,000 drivers fined for ignoring this smart motorway sign

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

There has been more than 53,000 incidents of drivers ignoring lane closed signs on smart motorways since 2021, new research shows.

Since September 2022, all police forces have been able to use enforcement cameras to prosecute motorists who illegally pass under a red X or enter a lane beyond one of the signs.

This can result in a fine of up to £100 and three penalty points, or more severe penalties and a court appearance in some cases.

Figures obtained by IAM RoadSmart following Freedom of Information requests to police forces revealed 4,393 incidents were recorded in 2021, rising to 20,773 in 2022 and 28,231 in 2023.

Road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, which conducted the study, said it demonstrates the Government must give “serious thought” about the future of the roads.

Adherence to red X signs is critical to safety on smart motorways which had their hard shoulder converted into a live running lane.

National Highways staff switch on the closed lane signs when stopped vehicles are detected in live lanes to prevent them being hit from behind and to help and protect the emergency services.

Adherence to red X signs is critical to safety on smart motorways (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )

Meera Naran, whose eight-year-old son Dev died in a smart motorway crash on the M6 near Birmingham in May 2018, said: “In an emergency, every second counts.

“The red X provides a layer of safety for the public, emergency services, recovery operators and road workers.

“An incident can occur on any lane of the motorway and lanes are closed for a number of reasons.

“When in operation and abided by, this could save a number of lives, including your own.”

IAM RoadSmart director of policy and standards Nicholas Lyes said: “Ignoring a red X sign on a smart motorway is dangerous because it risks a serious collision and, for this reason, we welcome police forces clamping down on those who break the law.

“The majority of drivers have serious reservations about the safety of smart motorways where the hard shoulder has been removed, and these figures are unlikely to persuade them they are safe.

“We know that no new all-lane running smart motorways will be built but it does beg the question of what we do with the existing stretches that are in operation?

“This is something the new Government needs to give some serious thought to.”

Smart motorways without a hard shoulder were created to increase capacity at a lower cost than widening roads.

Then-prime minister Rishi Sunak cancelled all future planned smart motorway projects in April last year, citing financial pressures and a lack of public confidence in the roads.

This led to calls for the hard shoulder to be reinstated on existing smart motorways.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “A Red X signal is there to increase the safety of everyone using the road by highlighting an issue ahead.

“Above 90% of drivers observe Red X signals, but ignoring Red X signals is an offence and puts themselves and others at risk.”