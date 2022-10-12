Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island star Dami Hope captured the moment a group of disruptive influencers took over a Ryanair flight.

In the video, posted to Hope’s TikTok account, social media stars with Spotify-branded bags are seen drinking from a full-sized bottle of Jack Daniels, shouting and singing, taking selfies and joking about “blowing up” the plane.

The video of a flight on Friday (7 October) has now been deleted, but was watched by more than three million people while live.

At one point, TikTok prankster Husnain Asif, who has 895,800 followers, shouts: “If you wanna blow up the plane, say oi oi oi!”

TikTok and Gogglebox stars Joe and George Baggzelini, a pair of brothers from Essex, are also seen jumping up and down and shouting with the raucous group.

The group blasts music from their phones and sing loudly while other passengers remain in their seats; Asif at one stage kicks his legs into the air while dangling in the aisle.

Next one man in the group is seen accosting a Ryanair flight attendant as she brings out mini bottles of alcohol and packets of snacks; he pulls her under his arm for a selfie.

When the video was reposted by Twitter account @DamiHope_FP, followers and fans were not so amused.

“This is actually terrifying,” wrote one Twitter user; while another added, “That looks like hell to me!”

“Should all be banned from flying on all airlines,” wrote one disapproving follower.

Love Island’s Dami posted the video, with girlfriend Indiyah reluctant to be caught on camera (TikTok/DamiHope)

“People like these scare me on flights, my nerves are bad. Party on ground not on a flight,” agreed another.

In the video, Love Island finalist Dami seems to sit back filming rather than getting involved with the chaos.

At one point he turns the camera on himself to show him trying to steal a kiss from girlfriend and fellow contestant Indiyah Pollack, who appears reluctant to be caught on film.

It is thought that the influencers were being flown out to Ibiza by Spotify as part of a promotion for the music-streaming platform, to attend the island’s end of season parties.

Ryanair confirmed that the flight was a standard, scheduled service from Stansted rather than a chartered influencer flight.

One member of the group grabs a flight attendant for a selfie (TikTok/DamiHope)

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “A small group of passengers on this flight from London Stansted to Ibiza (7 Oct) became disruptive mid-flight.

“Crew diffused the situation and the passengers ceased their disruptive behaviour before landing safely in Ibiza.”

Dami Hope has since posted photos of himself and Indiyah at O Beach in Ibiza to Instagram, with the caption: “Summer’s over, Spotify knows how to throw a closing party.”

The Independent has approached Spotify for comment.