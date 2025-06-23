Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid the conflict in the Middle East, airlines have continued to avoid airspace in the region, disrupting domestic and international travel plans while tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Iran.

Dubai’s high-rise skyline is one of the most popular Middle East destinations for UK holidaymakers, and travellers may be questioning whether to book a holiday there as fighting escalates in the region.

The UK’s Foreign Office considers the United Arab Emirates safe to travel to – aside from advising British tourists to take the usual travel precautions against crime while visiting.

Since Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on 13 June, the two countries have continued to attack one another, while over the weekend, the US got involved after President Donald Trump launched strikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

Though not directly involved in the conflict, the UAE’s proximity to Iran over the Persian Gulf has prompted travel concerns.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Dubai, plus all the key questions and answers.

What does the Foreign Office say?

The Foreign Office (FCDO) does not warn against travel to the United Arab Emirates, but says that “ingoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran have the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning, including since US military strikes against Iran on 22 June.

“There is a possibility of travel disruption, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights, and other unanticipated travel impacts.”

The FCDO has encouraged British travellers to read its advice, monitor local and international media for the latest information, be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities, avoiding all but essential travel to military bases. It also says to check with relevant airlines for the latest updates before travelling.

It advises British nationals to stay vigilant as “there is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests”.

Generally, visitors are reminded to respect local laws as the UAE is a Muslim country – specifically during the month of Ramadan.

Same-sex activities, drugs and drinking alcohol in a public place are all illegal in the UAE.

Read more: Dubai laws you need to know before visiting

Are Dubai flights continuing?

Some flights to and from Dubai and the UAE capital Abu Dhabi have been cancelled amid disruption in the region and the closure of airspace within areas of the Middle East.

Dubai International Airport has released a travel advisory to its customers: “Due to recent airspace closures affecting parts of the region, flights operating out of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) may experience delays, cancellations, or diversions.

“We strongly advise all travellers to check with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport, and to allow extra time for their journey.”

The airport’s website shows cancellations in arrivals over the past few days from London, Dallas, Singapore, Istanbul and Jaipur, as well as departures to Amsterdam, Toronto, Newark, Aqaba, London, Kabul and Basra, to name a few. However, the majority of flights are operating as normal

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi said: “ As of Tuesday, 17 June, flight operations at Zayed International Airport continue to face disruptions, including delays and cancellations. We are working closely with our airline and government partners, and while there are early signs of relative improvement, they remain minimal at this stage.

“Passengers are strongly advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information before travelling to the airport. We thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

One British Airways flight to Dubai, which took off at 9.53pm on Saturday, was 90 minutes from touching down when the aircraft turned around due to the US strikes. The flight did not have enough fuel to head back to its departure airport, London Heathrow, so it landed in Zurich.

What if I have booked a package holiday to Dubai?

As the Foreign Office does not warn against travel to the United Arab Emirates, there is no prospect of being able to cancel a trip for a full refund. Neither will travel insurance be of help; the insurer will say that there is no reason not to go.

