Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates, has long been a highly popular holiday destination for sun-starved British travellers.

Although it has relaxed some restrictions for vaccinated travellers, it has yet to join the growing raft of nations that have scrapped all Covid entry rules.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go.

Do I need proof of vaccination or a test to visit Dubai?

Yes. The rules are different depending on your vaccination status. Those who can prove they are fully vaccinated or who hold a Covid-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days of departure have no need to do a pre-arrival test. Children under 12 entering Dubai and under 16 entering Abu Dhabi, plus people with moderate to severe disabilities, are also exempt.

However, travellers from the UK who aren’t fully vaccinated must present a negative PCR test, taken no more than 48 hours before departure.

Travellers arriving in the UAE may be required to take a PCR test on arrival and travellers arriving in Dubai will have to isolate pending the result.

If you test positive for Covid on arrival, depending on your symptoms and your accommodation plans, you may be required to self-isolate in a government facility, a hospital, your hotel or privately arranged accommodation for at least 10 days.

Do I need to fill in a passenger locator form for Dubai or Abu Dhabi?

Visitors to Abu Dhabi aged 16 and over must register via the ICA Smart Travel Service prior to travel and download the Al Hosn App. This “green pass” is required to access public places. A green pass is acquired and maintained by full vaccination or regular negative PCR tests.

What about if I’m transiting through the UAE?

Transiting passengers - ie those with a connecting flight who are not leaving the airport - are not required to hold a negative PCR test certificate for Dubai or Abu Dhabi, unless it’s a requirement of their final destination.

Do I need to wear a mask while on holiday in Dubai?

Mask wearing remains mandatory in public indoor spaces but is now optional when outdoors.

How long do I need left on my passport to visit Dubai and do I need a visa?

Your passport should be valid for a minimum period of six months from the date you enter the UAE; if you’re transiting the UAE but staying airside, your passport only needs to have a minimum of three months validity from the date of transit.

British passport holders will be granted a visitor/tourist visa free of charge upon arrival in the UAE. No application in advance is needed. Your passport will be stamped with the visa as you pass through Immigration, and is valid for 30 days.