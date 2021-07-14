Dubai and Turkey remain on red list

British holidaymakers’ favourites Dubai and Turkey will remain on the UK’s “red list”.

In the latest review to its traffic light system for international travel, the government announced the revised green, amber and red lists, which dictate the severity of restrictions faced by arrivals upon entering the UK.

Brits returning from red countries are subject to the harshest rules, and must pay for an 11-night package at a mandated quarantine hotel, at a cost of £1,750 per solo traveller.

While it was hoped that some destinations might move from red to amber in the latest reshuffle, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), both beloved by British travellers, remain stuck on red.

The red list has now grown to 60 countries, with reports suggesting countries including Indonesia and Myanmar have swollen its ranks.

While most places end up on the red list due to spiralling Covid infection rates and/or a high prevalence of virus variants of concern, some destinations, such as the UAE, are classified as red purely because they are international aviation hubs.

With thousands of travellers passing through the UAE daily on connecting flights, the UK government has argued it would be nigh on impossible to determine whether arrivals had originated from a red list country.

Amber list arrivals still face onerous restrictions: they’re required to quarantine at home for 10 days and pay for a package of two PCR tests. Those in England may pay for an extra test from day five of self-isolation onwards which, if negative, allows them to cut short their quarantine.

However, from 19 July, fully vaccinated travellers will be able to skip quarantine when arriving from amber-listed countries, although they will still be required to take a test.

Meanwhile, the Balearics slid to the amber list in the latest traffic light update, which will prompt a stampede back before the changes come into effect on 19 July.

Hong Kong and Bulgaria were added to the green list in the latest update, while Croatia and Taiwan joined the green watchlist.

Green list travellers must simply take one PCR test within two days of arrival as well as a pre-departure lateral flow test.