Dublin Airport security alert forces thousands to be evacuated from terminal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dublin Airport is reopening a terminal after thousands of people were evacuated due to a suspicious luggage item.

A bomb disposal squad was called by Ireland’s national police on Saturday afternoon after a luggage item of concern was discovered at Dublin Airport, prompting the evacuation of Terminal 2.

The luggage was later declared safe after examination by the bomb disposal team and normal operations resumed at the airport.

Police told The Independent that earlier reports in Irish media that one person had been arrested with suspected detonators in his bag were incorrect, clarifying that no arrests had been made.

It comes as dozens of flights have been delayed and cancelled at European airports after a cyber attack on a service provider used for check-in and boarding systems, including from Dublin Airport.

open image in gallery The main hall of Dublin airport ( Getty/iStock )

Police said they responded to a report of “an item of airline luggage of concern at Dublin Airport”.

They added: “Following a preliminary examination on scene, the piece of luggage was contained and deemed safe for removal from T2 to an alternate location which would not impact on airport operations.

“Dublin Airport, and associated access routes reopened for normal operations.”

Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

Dublin Airport said it was also experiencing minor impacts related to a Europe-wide software issue.

During a chaotic morning at the airport, a cyber attack rendered automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures.

Click here to follow the latest on the cyber attack causing flight chaos across Europe.

London Heathrow and Berlin Airport also said the attack was disrupting their flights, with passengers advised to check details of their journey with airlines before heading to the airport on Saturday.

Heathrow said that Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for multiple airlines globally, is “experiencing a technical issue which may cause delays for departing passengers”.

open image in gallery People at London Heathrow Airport, after flights were delayed following an alleged cyber attack targeted a service provider for check-in and boarding systems (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) ( PA Wire )

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said earlier: "Earlier, Terminal 2 was evacuated as a precaution. The safety and security of passengers and staff remain our top priority.

"Some temporary disruption to flight schedules may occur, so passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates. We appreciate our passengers patience and cooperation.

"Separately, an unrelated software issue has affected airline check-in and boarding systems at some European airports today. This has had a minor impact at Cork and Dublin airports, where some airlines have implemented manual processes.

"An Garda Síochána has advised that traffic remains heavy on routes approaching Dublin Airport."