More flights cancelled at Dublin Airport following alleged cyber attack
Some 13 flights, nine inbound and four outbound, had been cancelled at the airport by noon
Disruption is continuing at Dublin Airport following an alleged cyber attack that has impacted a number of airports across Europe.
Some 13 flights, nine inbound and four outbound, had been cancelled at the airport by noon on Sunday.
The airport said some airlines in Terminal 2 were using manual workarounds to issue bag tags and boarding passes, and as a result, check-in and bag drop may take longer than usual.
They have advised that passengers should plan to arrive at the airport as normal today, however, to allow more time if you need to check in or drop bags at the airport.
“Passengers are advised to contact their airline directly for the latest updates on their flight,” they added.
Separately Terminal 2 was evacuated for a time on Saturday following a concern about a piece of baggage.
Gardai and the Defence Forces’ explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team attended the terminal, and the piece of luggage was later described as contained and deemed safe for removal.
