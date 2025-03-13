Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new “earthquake resistant”, 200mph train set to take to the tracks in Japan was designed by a British firm in a bullet train first.

The high-speed E10 Shinkansen train is set to enter service in 2030, replacing existing trains E2 and E5 on the Tohoku route.

Studio Tangerine, a design consultancy company based in London, is the first-ever foreign firm to collaborate on the creation of a Japanese bullet train.

East Japan Railway Company (JR East), a major passenger railway company in Japan, has unveiled sleek designs for the E10 train with sophisticated interiors across passenger classes.

The E10 model will operate on the Tohoku route, which links Tokyo to Aomori in northern Japan in just over three hours.

open image in gallery The train has a mid-green colour palette ( Tangerine )

According to its British designer, the train’s mid-green colour palette was intended to reflect the “lush mountain forests and coastlines along the route”, with shapes inspired by “the silhouette of Sakura flowers”.

It added that Tangerine’s design philosophy for the E10 focused on hospitality inspired by Japanese aesthetic traditions and craftsmanship.

Matt Round, chief creative officer at Tangerine, said: “The E10 Shinkansen represents a milestone in UK-Japan collaboration within the rail sector, setting new benchmarks for hospitality-focused design and sustainable travel.

“With its blend of Japanese spirit, innovation, and user-centric design, the E10 Shinkansen is poised to redefine high-speed rail travel for decades to come.”

In December, a new direct high-speed train launched, connecting two of Europe’s biggest cities.

Germany and France launched the train between Berlin and Paris, a connection hailed as a symbol of a close friendship between the two countries.

The move was sold as a sign of Europe's potential to attract more travellers to the rails.

At about eight hours, the once-a-day service with German operator Deutsche Bahn's ICE trains offers an increase in convenience rather than any major time saving compared with other indirect connections.

