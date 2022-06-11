East Midlands Airport flights disrupted after drone sightings

Flights at East Midlands Airport were diverted on Friday night after sightings of drones near a heavy metal and rock festival.

Eight services - six passenger planes and two cargo aircraft - were rerouted to different airports and a runway was closed.

Drones had been spotted near Donington Park, the location of heavy metal festival Download, on Friday afternoon at around 2pm. The three-day festival is taking place in Leicestershire and is only around one mile from the airport.

In a statement, the airport confirmed that the sightings had caused “operational disruption” in recent days. A spokesperson confirmed the runway was closed for around an hour at 11pm on Friday evening.

The runway is now open and the airport has had no further issues, a spokesperson confirmed.

The airport released a joint statement with Leicestershire Police and the organisers of Download festival.

The statement said: “Recent reports of drone sightings near Donington Park have resulted in some operational disruption at East Midlands Airport (EMA) in recent days. This has affected both the night-cargo operation and passengers have been diverted to other airports.

“The safe operation of the EMA aerodrome and the safety of the public at the event are our top priority. Together, Leicestershire Police, Download Festival organisers and the airport continue to work closely to monitor the situation. As a result, both the festival organisers and the police have enhanced the number of patrols on site and the surrounding areas.

“The public are reminded that flying a drone in proximity to an operational airport is an offence under the Civil Aviation Act 1982 and is a huge risk to public safety. The police will take appropriate action if necessary.”