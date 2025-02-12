Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK travel company is urging families to make April the new August and book their big family breaks during the Easter period rather than the exceptionally expensive summer months.

Online travel agency On the Beach is encouraging families to reconsider their traditional trip away in the school summer holidays and swap it for an Easter getaway instead.

By booking during the Easter half-term, On the Beach says families can save up to 50 per cent on the exact same trip they may have taken in July or August.

The agency said the switch could save families thousands just by booking a holiday earlier.

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach, said: “Due to the incredible demand for holidays during summer, and limited availability, prices are increased by hoteliers and flight providers, and this cost is passed on to the customer via us.

“We want this to change, but it's only achievable if people change their holiday habits.”

Eventually, if more people start to change their holiday traditions and book to depart at Easter instead, this could ultimately start bringing summer prices down, as there will be less demand to go during these months, the company added.

On the Beach says that since the start of February, bookings made by customers for the Easter holidays have saved them around £1,268 on holiday fees.

One example the agent gives is a 10-night stay for two adults and one child at the luxury, five-star MarBella hotel in Corfu, Greece​, which would set back a family £5,925 if they chose to fly out on 14 August.

However, the exact same holiday could be snapped up for more than £3,000 less if they decided to depart four months earlier on 14 April, with the total price being £2,821 earlier in the year.

Many holidaymakers have already taken advantage of low Easter prices, with On the Beach booking data showing the number of holidays taken increased by 37 per cent since 2022.

As Easter falls later this year, with the official bank holiday weekend in the UK being between 18 and 21 April, this means a lot of popular destinations will provide sunnier and hotter weather.

Ms Harris added: “This is the latest Easter has fallen for five years, holidaying during the break means you can enjoy highs of up to 30 degrees in Egypt, 24 degrees in Greece and the Canaries and 22 degrees in Turkey.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast