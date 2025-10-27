Eastern Airways: What are my passenger rights as airline stops flying?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eastern Airways, the Humberside-based regional airline, has filed a “notice of intention to appoint an administrator”. This legal document gives the carrier protection from creditors for 10 business days while it seeks an alternative to liquidation.

Until Monday, 27 October, Eastern Airways linked Aberdeen with Wick, Teesside and Humberside, and connected London Gatwick with Newquay.

But the chances of its survival look slim. These are the key questions and answers for passengers.

I have a ticket for an Eastern Airways flight. Will it take off?

Almost certainly not. While the legal step the company has taken keeps open the possibility of avoiding liquidation, the omens do not look good for continuing the business:

Ticket sales have ceased, with prospective purchasers told: “Unfortunately, there is no availability on the route selected”

Aircraft have been returned to leasing companies

All flights have been cancelled

I have tried to contact Eastern Airways for comment.

If you have flown one leg and are waiting to return – for example, flying Gatwick to Newquay with the expectation of flying back – you need to find an alternative.

Ryanair flies from the Cornish airport to London Stansted; while fares are currently high (eg £137 on Friday 31 October), the Irish airline may come up with a “rescue fare” at a fixed price for people who can show they have Eastern Airways bookings.

On other routes, there are no close alternatives; from Aberdeen, the nearest option to Teesside and Humberside with a nonstop flight is Manchester. But LNER runs trains to Durham and Doncaster, from where you can connect to those airports. I have asked the rail firm if it will offer rescue fares.

What about any extra costs for my journey?

If you happen to have travel insurance that includes cover for scheduled airline failure (known as Safi), contact your insurer – they may meet the bill. But usually such cover only applies for international journeys.

How do I get my money back for a forward booking?

If you booked directly with Eastern Airways with a credit or debit card, contact the card issuer (usually simply by dialling the number on the back of the card).

For tickets costing £100 or more, bought by credit card, you should be able to reclaim the cash under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974. This law makes the card issuer jointly liable with the airline for providing the agreed service or refunding payment.

If you paid by debit or charge card, or paid less than £100 with a credit card, you are likely to get your money back under the “chargeback” policy – a voluntary version of the same principle.

Passengers who booked through a travel agent should contact them to secure a refund. Bought with PayPal? Contact that company.

A previous Eastern Airways flight was delayed or cancelled. Will I get the compensation I am due?

No one. You are likely to become an unsecured creditor. This is bad news for many passengers who have experienced cancellations or long delays on Eastern Airways flights in recent months.

Does the fate of Eastern Airways bode ill for other carriers?

No. While the current economic environment is not great for airlines, other UK carriers are in good shape.

