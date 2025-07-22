EasyJet releases fresh batch of flight tickets for 2026 – with seats from £23

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EasyJet has launched the sale of its summer schedule for 2026 – and flight fares start from just £22.99.

Millions of seats across 161,000 flights are now available for forward-thinking travellers to secure next year's summer getaway.

The released easyJet flights – for travel between 15 June and 13 September 2026 – depart for 134 destinations from 22 UK airports.

Holiday hotspots including Faro, Palma, Paris, Alicante, and Nice are among the featured journeys as part of the budget airline’s “Big Seat Release”.

Sophie Dekkers, easyJet's chief commercial officer, said: “We're thrilled to release millions of seats for Summer 2026 today, enabling customers across the UK to book early and secure fantastic value fares to our most popular leisure destinations across Europe, North Africa, and beyond.”

However, booking a flight early doesn’t guarantee travellers have secured the best deal.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, said: “For some travellers, buying the moment flights go on sale can prove good value. People who have a property in Spain or Portugal, and who want to travel on specific dates at a reasonable fare, can be confident that they are locked into the best deal.

“Airlines are happy to see a surge in demand for travel a year ahead, and, of course, they collect the cash instantly – and know that you will not be considering rival airlines.

“But from the passenger’s perspective, it’s not necessarily an excellent deal. I checked Manchester to Malaga on 19 July 2026 on easyJet, and the basic fare is £230 one way – so not a compelling bargain.

“The same route is only £48 on 1 September next year. But who knows what Ryanair and Jet2 will be charging then?

“The corresponding easyJet price for a flight on the first Tuesday in September this year has easyJet at £75, but Ryanair only wants £28. I wouldn't be tempted to surrender the chance to shop around nearer departure.”

