Easyjet flights set to be disrupted as hundreds of cabin crew vote to strike
A total of 657 easyJet cabin crew are set to walk out in a dispute over pay
More than 650 easyJet cabin crew are set to go on strike in Spain over three days next week in a dispute regarding pay.
Industrial action is set to take place from Wednesday 25 to Friday 27 June, with flight stewards walking out in Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga and Palma.
No flights have yet been cancelled as as a result of the strike, but this may change.
Spanish law requires airline workers to provide a minimum level of service during industrial action to limit disruption.
Pier Luigi Copello, general secretary for Unión Sindical Obrera Union (USO) for easyJet Spain, said: “The workforce is asking for decent, fair, and equitable working conditions in line with the European standards easyJet applies in other countries.”
According to the union, salary differences between cabin crew at Spanish bases and those in the rest of Europe range from 30 per cent to 200 per cent.
Mr Copello pointed to the “sharp rise in the cost of living in Spain, which is now comparable to that of other European countries”.
He added: “The same cannot be said for the wages of easyJet cabin crew in Spain, which remain close to the minimum wage.
According to Spanish media, a mediation session between the union and the airline is scheduled to take place today (Wednesday) “in an effort to reach an agreement that could lead to the strike being called off”.
A spokesperson for easyJet told The Independent: “We currently plan to operate our full schedule as normal and would like to reassure customers that we will do all possible to minimise the impact of any action.”
The news comes after the CEO of Britain’s biggest budget airline promised “better resilience” ahead of a potentially difficult summer.
Kenton Jarvis, easyJet’s chief executive, revealed a raft of measures to try to protect summer passengers from disruption caused by air-traffic control constraints, strikes and bad weather.
Holidaymakers flying in Europe face the worst air traffic control issues in a quarter of a century this summer – with 30 million UK air passengers set to be delayed between June and August.
