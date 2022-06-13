10,000 passengers hit by latest easyJet cancellations

Around 10,000 travellers booked with easyJet have had their flights cancelled on Monday.

Britain’s biggest budget airline has grounded at least 44 flights to and from its main base, London Gatwick.

Three round-trips to Milan Malpensa have been axed, along with the day’s only flights to Palermo in Sicily and Olbia in Sardinia.

Two longer-range flights to Hurghada in Egypt are grounded: one from Gatwick, the other from Manchester. These round trips are around 5,000 miles, with few alternatives available for passengers stranded in the Red Sea resort.

From Bristol, three return flights are cancelled: to Belfast International, Copenhagen and Edinburgh.

Luton airport’s links with Krakow, Geneva and Lisbon are grounded. Glasgow’s morning link to Belfast International and evening service to Berlin are also cancelled.

In total, by 7.30am easyJet had cancelled 64 flights to, from or within the UK. The Independent calculates around 10,000 passengers are affected.

From Gatwick, Wizz Air has grounded a round trip to Faro while British Airways’ departures to Amsterdam and Catania are axed.

BA is cancelling upwards of 100 flights to and from its main base at Heathrow each day, though most passengers are given weeks of warning.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be rebooked on the same day if a seat is available – even on a rival airline.

If a same-day flight is not possible, the carrier that cancels the flight must provide hotel accommodation and meals.

In addition, if a cancellation is made within two weeks of departure, cash compensation of £220 (or £350 for flights over 1,500km) is generally payable – unless the airline can demonstrate “extraordinary circumstances” were responsible for grounding the flight.

EasyJet flights cancelled from Gatwick

Alicante

Amsterdam

Belfast City

Belfast International

Bordeaux

Budapest

Copenhagen

Faro

Glasgow

Hurghada

Krakow

Malta

Milan Malpensa (3)

Olbia

Palermo

PIsa

Pristina

Rome

Seville

Sofia

EasyJet flights cancelled from Bristol

Belfast International

Copenhagen

Edinburgh

EasyJet flights cancelled from Luton

Krakow

Geneva

Lisbon

EasyJet flights cancelled from Glasgow

Glasgow

Belfast International

Berlin

EasyJet flights cancelled from Manchester

Hurghada

EasyJet flights cancelled from Birmingham