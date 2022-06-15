All the easyJet flights cancelled from and to the UK today
Britain’s biggest budget airline has cancelled more than 80 flights to, from and within the UK on Wednesday.
To and from London Gatwick, its main base, easyJet has grounded 41 departures and arrivals – including three round-trips to Amsterdam and holiday links to Alicante, Dubrovnik, Malaga and the Canary island of Fuerteventura.
Thirteen flights, including both departures to Geneva, are grounded to and from Luton airport.
From both Gatwick and Luton, easyJet has cancelled the outbound flights scheduled for Wednesday to Hurghada in Egypt. It is flying out empty planes to pick up return holidaymakers after cancelling its programme to the Red Sea resort until late July.
From Bristol, at least 18 departures and arrivals are cancelled, with links to Preveza in western Greece grounded as well as the capital, Athens.
The Independent calculates around 13,000 easyJet passengers are affected by the day’s cancellations.
Most passengers appear to have been notified at least a day ahead, though some short-notice cancellations have been reported.
From Gatwick, Wizz Air has grounded a round trip on Wednesday to Malaga, while British Airways’ departures from the Sussex airport to Alicante, Lanzarote and Tenerife all appear axed.
BA is cancelling upwards of 100 flights to and from its main base at London Heathrow each day, though most passengers are given weeks of warning.
All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be rebooked on the same day if a seat is available – even on a rival airline.
If a same-day flight is not possible, the carrier that cancels the flight must provide hotel accommodation and meals.
In addition, if a cancellation is made within two weeks of departure, cash compensation is generally payable – unless the airline can demonstrate “extraordinary circumstances” were responsible for grounding the flight.
The lowest rate is £220, with £350 payable for flights between 1,500km and 3,500km and £520 for longer sectors such as to and from Egypt.
easyJet flights cancelled from Gatwick:
- Alicante
- Amsterdam (3)
- Bari
- Belfast City
- Bilbao
- Bordeaux
- Catania
- Copenhagen
- Dubrovnik
- Fuerteventura
- Hurghada
- Ljubljana
- Malaga
- Milan Malpensa (2)
- Nice (2)
- Rome
- Toulouse
easyJet flights cancelled from Luton:
- Berlin
- Bordeaux
- Catania
- Edinburgh
- Geneva (2)
- Hurghada
easyJet flights cancelled from Stansted:
- Glasgow
easyJet flights cancelled from Bristol:
- Amsterdam
- Athens
- Belfast International
- Geneva
- Madrid
- Milan Malpensa
- Newcastle
- Paris CDG
- Preveza
easyJet flights cancelled from Birmingham:
- Belfast International
- Geneva
easyJet flights cancelled from Edinburgh:
- Belfast International
easyJet flights cancelled from Glasgow:
- Belfast International
