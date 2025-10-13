UK airline launches major recruitment drive – and you don’t need a degree
A survey showed two in three have never considered a career in the industry
EasyJet has opened applications for its 2026 engineering apprenticeship programme, aiming to tackle a looming skills shortage in the aviation sector.
This initiative comes as industry estimates suggest 27 per cent of the aircraft engineering workforce is set to retire within the next decade.
A survey of 2,000 young people aged 16-24, commissioned by the airline, revealed significant hurdles.
Two-thirds had never considered an engineering career, often due to misconceptions about their suitability.
Over half believed they lacked the right qualifications, and a third reported the profession was never presented as an option at school.
The research also highlighted a persistent gender disparity, with only 36 per cent of young women considering engineering compared to 52 per cent of young men.
Brendan McConnellogue, director of engineering and maintenance at easyJet said: “Our engineering apprenticeships give candidates the chance to gain valuable experience working on our state-of-the-art fleet of aircraft while helping to deliver on aviation’s commitment to decarbonisation.
“This programme not only provides a pathway to grow professionally but also allows apprentices to make a meaningful contribution to the success of our operations throughout our network.
“We’re looking forward to opening the doors to applicants from all backgrounds who are ready to take their first step into a rewarding career in aviation.”
Aviation minister Keir Mather said: “This engineering apprenticeship scheme marks an important step in continuing to build a highly skilled aviation workforce fit for the future.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments