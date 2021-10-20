EasyJet unveils first airport lounge at Gatwick

Budget airline easyJet has unveiled its first ever airport lounge in London Gatwick’s North Terminal.

The lounge - snappily named “The Gateway by easyJet & No1 Lounges” - opens tomorrow, 21 October, and can be booked in advance through the airline’s partner Holiday Extras, or in person while at the airport.

Anyone travelling from Gatwick - not just easyJet customers - can purchase one, two and three-hour packages to access the lounge, costing from £18.50 for one hour.

There will be hot and cold food and drink on offer, sofas and tables to choose from, speedy wifi, and a family area with a “TV den and games room”.

“Destination-inspired signature dishes, which change every quarter, will be offered for those wishing to get that authentic taste of Europe before they jet-off, as well as the lounge’s own signature cocktail list,” says a statement from the airline.

The UK’s biggest budget airline has partnered with No1 Lounges, a pioneer of the paid-for airport lounge model, on the venue, which is launching to celebrate the return of business travel.

Rachael Smith, Commercial Proposition & Innovation Director at easyJet, says: “We’re always looking for opportunities to offer travellers more choice and great value, so we’re proud that The Gateway will be able to offer something for everyone whether it’s all the essentials for a workspace, somewhere comfortable to relax before jetting off or to entertain the family.

The launch is timely as we are seeing the recovery begin in the UK, not only for leisure travel where winter sun destinations are proving popular once again, but for business travellers too, who are returning in their biggest numbers since before the pandemic.”

“As Gatwick’s biggest airline, it’s fantastic that easyJet has a dedicated space for all passengers to relax before their flight, whether travelling for business, leisure or with their family,” added Gatwick’s chief commercial officer, Jonathan Pollard.

The news comes after easyJet’s chief commercial officer Sophie Dekkers said in September that ministers “missed the boat” by delaying the latest easing of travel rules until after the summer.

She told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee: “In terms of sales over the weekend, they did pick up but not to the extent that we’ve seen in previous announcements because we’ve missed the summer.

“October half-term is probably the only big opportunity for people (to go on holiday) in the near term, so although we saw a good uplift in trading and sales over the weekend, we’ve missed the boat unfortunately with the summer holidays.”