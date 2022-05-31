<p>Departing soon? Passengers boarding an easyJet Airbus A320</p>

Departing soon? Passengers boarding an easyJet Airbus A320

(Simon Calder)

All the easyJet flights cancelled today from UK airports

After easyJet grounded its Gatwick-Cologne flight, Ryanair is selling seats for £225 for a 70-minute hop.

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Tuesday 31 May 2022 09:37
Comments

Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has grounded 42 flights on Tuesday to and from its main base, London Gatwick.

The carrier gave two days’ warning to most of the estimated 6,000 passengers affected, but there have been additional “on-the-day” cancellations, starting with its 6.15am departure to Belfast City airport.

Among the previously announced cancellations are links with key holiday destinations including Venice, Biarritz and Marrakech.

The cancellations so far amount to about 10 per cent of the planned schedule for Tuesday.

Under European air passengers’ rights rules, affected travellers are entitled to  be rebooked on any airline that can get them to their destination on the original travel date. But remaining flights are extremely full.

After easyJet grounded its Gatwick-Cologne flight, one seat remains on the Ryanair evening flight from London Stansted to the German city – price £225 for a 70-minute hop.

Tuesday flights cancelled by easyJet to and from London Gatwick

  • Amsterdam
  • Athens
  • Belfast City
  • Berlin
  • Biarritz
  • Budapest
  • Cologne
  • Copenhagen (2)
  • Krakow
  • Luxembourg
  • Madrid
  • Marrakesh
  • Milan Linate
  • Milan Malpensa
  • Preveza
  • Rijeka
  • Sofia
  • Valencia
  • Venice
  • Zurich

In addition, easyJet’s competitor, Wizz Air, added to the problems by grounding flights to Athens, Palermo and Podgorica at short notice.

British Airways has cancelled more than 100 domestic and European flights to and from its main hub, London Heathrow, but passengers were given several weeks’ notice of their departures.

A senior Labour MP, Ben Bradshaw – a member of the Transport Select Committee – said the government’s “chaotic stop/start approach to travel during Covid” had exacerbated the problems.

He told The Independent: “We had the most restrictive travel regime for most of last year, but the government opened up travel all in one go with no warning which meant the industry had no time to prepare.

“Coupled to that, the public are now desperate to make the trips they cancelled or postponed during Covid.

“The government should have foreseen and planned for this.”

But a government spokesperson said: “The aviation industry is responsible for making sure they have enough staff to meet demand, and we have been clear that they must step up recruitment to make sure disruption is kept to a minimum.”

