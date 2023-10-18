EasyJet flight cancelled after passenger defecates on bathroom floor

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice

Furious easyJet passengers were forced to spend an additional night in Tenerife after their flight to London Gatwick was postponed due to someone defecating on the toilet floor.

A video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the pilot making the announcement that the flight has been cancelled.

The clip starts with the pilot saying that someone found it “rather entertaining...to defecate on the front toilet, so we’re now staying the night here.

“We’re now going to get everyone off... and organise hotels then we’ll fly back tomorrow morning”, he says as passengers groan in unison.

Flight EZ8054 had been scheduled to depart at 8.05pm on Sunday 15 October, arriving into the UK at 12.20am, but had been subject to several delays even before the toilet incident occurred.

Passengers were originally moved from one aeroplane to another before being offered £500 vouchers if they volunteered to leave the flight as the second plane was too small to accommodate all travellers, reports the Daily Mail.

One passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, added that easyJet “had to remove 10 people from the plane, which caused lots of arguing, and that literally took two hours.

“Once they got those 10 people off, the plane was heavy because we were at full capacity. So then they were randomly putting our luggage on other people’s flights to Gatwick, and that took hours again.”

Following the ordeal, easyJet was reportedly unable to provide hotel rooms for all passengers. A statement on the airline’s website regarding the flight tracking allegedly said: “Due to extremely high demand, unfortunately we’re unable to find hotel rooms in the area.

“If you need a hotel room and are able to make your own arrangements, we’ll refund the cost of a reasonably priced room, meals and travel costs to and from your hotel.

“In this case we ask that you look for accommodation which is about three stars or equivalent”.

A spokesperson for easyJet told The Independent: “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY8054 from Tenerife to London Gatwick on 15 October was initially delayed while some bags were offloaded to be carried on the next available flight for safety reasons, due to the aircraft being overweight.

“The flight was subsequently delayed overnight due to the aircraft requiring additional cleaning. We provided hotel accommodation for all customers however as there was limited nearby hotel availability in the area we also advised any customers who booked their own that they will be reimbursed.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and while this was outside of our control we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”