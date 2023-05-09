EasyJet flight from London makes emergency landing after U-turn over Irish sea

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An easyJet flight en route to Belfast George Best Airport was forced to make an unexpected landing at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Sunday after a medical emergency was declared onboard.

The plane’s captain declared the emergency roughly one hour after taking off from London Stanstead when the plane was over the Irish Sea, according to EuroWeekly, meaning a mid-air U-turn was required.

When the aircraft landed in Liverpool, emergency services were waiting and assisted with the incident.

Eventually, the flight continued on to its planned destination and arrived safely in the Northern Irish capital.

A spokeswoman for the low-cost airline told The Independent: “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY40 from London Stansted to Belfast diverted to Liverpool on 7 May 2023 due to a passenger on board requiring urgent medical assistance.

“Paramedics met the aircraft on arrival in Liverpool and the flight has since landed safely in Belfast. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

Last month, a pilot in South Africa made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat.

Rudolf Erasmus had four passengers on board the light aircraft during Monday’s flight when he felt “something cold” slide across his lower back. He glanced down to see the head of a fairly large Cape Cobra “receding back under the seat,” he said.

Earlier this year, an off-duty pilot travelling as a passenger stepped in to provide assistance after the airline captain suffered a mid-air medical emergency.

Southwest Airlines flight 6013 from Las Vegas to Columbus in Ohio on Wednesday returned to the departing city two hours after take-off when one of the pilots became incapacitated and required “medical attention”.

In February, an easyJet pilot made a slight alteration to his flight plans for a less serious reason. Passengers travelling on an evening flight from Reykjavik to Manchester were given a close-up view of the northern lights, with the pilot performing a 360-degree turn to ensure all on board could catch a glimpse.