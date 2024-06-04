Manchester easyJet flight boarded by police to remove ‘disruptive’ passenger

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An easyJet flight from Belfast to Manchester was boarded by police on landing after a “disruptive” passenger became “abusive and threatening” mid-flight.

Flight EZY708 from Belfast International Airport was met on the tarmac of Manchester Airport’s Terminal 1 by local police at around 11.30pm on Sunday (2 June).

A man was filmed being escorted from the cabin by several police officers shortly after the plane touched down.

According to a fellow passenger, the unruly man interrupted the safety briefing, and was denied alcohol for the duration of the one-hour flight, reports Manchester Evening News.

The eyewitness called the flight “unbearable” and said that the disruptive passenger “kept talking really loudly” and “swearing” throughout the “nightmare” flight.

Anspokesperson said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY708 from Belfast to Manchester yesterday was met by police on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard.

“easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority.”

Full details of the passenger’s behaviour have not yet been revealed by authorities.

The Independent has contacted Greater Manchester Police for comment.

It’s not the first time this year that troublesome passengers have caused chaos onboard.

On 27 May, a Virgin Australia plane was forced to turn around for Perth Airport mid-flight after a naked man ran down the aisle before being tackled by another passenger.

Australian Federal Police officers were waiting for the plane and “the disruptive guest was offloaded,” Virgin said.

Just yesterday, an eight-hour United Airlines flight had to divert for Dublin after a disruptive passenger and medical case both caused chaos onboard.

The Brussels flight was bound for New York but made an Irish detour for the medical case and the disruptive passenger to be taken off the aircraft.