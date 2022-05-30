Thousands more airline passengers face cancelled flights and long delays as carriers and airports struggle to cope with the schedules they have planned.

After grounding dozens of holiday flights over the weekend, particularly to and from London Gatwick, easyJet has done the same on Monday morning. At least 32 departures have been axed at the Sussex airport, affecting more than 5,000 passengers.

Britain's biggest budget airline made hundreds of cancellations last week, and on Friday decided pro-actively to axe 240 flights up to 6 June.

While most of Monday’s cancellations were advised two days ago, the grounding of the dawn flights to Seville and Rome was announced only an hour ahead. The airline blamed the impact of air-traffic control restrictions at Gatwick on Sunday evening.

Passengers are entitled to a flight on any airline that will get them to their destination on the same day – but very few seats are available.

While they wait, easyJet must provide hotel accommodation and meals. Travellers are also due cash compensation of £220 for flights up to 1,500km, £350 for longer flights.

Monday flights cancelled by easyJet to and from London Gatwick

Barcelona

Bilbao

Geneva

Glasgow

Krakow

Lisbon

Madrid

Milan Bergamo

Milan Malpensa

Olbia

Palermo

Prague Rome Seville

Valencia

Venice

Other carriers are suffering long delays. At Bristol and Manchester airports, many Tui and Jet2 passengers are departing two or three hours behind schedule.

Many Tui customers waited all day at several airports over the weekend only to find their entire holiday eventually cancelled.

A Tui spokesperson said: “The half-term holidays are always an incredibly busy period with many customers looking to get away.

“Unfortunately, due to various operational and supply chain issues a small number of flights have been delayed or cancelled.

“We’d like to reassure customers that we are doing everything we can to minimise delays and will be in direct communication should their holiday be impacted.

“We can confirm all passengers awaiting inbound flights from destination have been able to stay in their hotels and meals have been provided. We are in touch and will update them with revised travel plans as soon as we can.”

Jet2 passenger Rob Risker was with a party of 16 who were delayed by seven hours flying from Bristol to Gran Canaria on Sunday. “We finally got to our resort at 3.30am on Monday,” he said.

“Everyone is like zombies this morning.”

British Airways is scaling back its Heathrow short-haul flights, with 140 departures serving the airport pro-actively cancelled on Monday – including four flights to and from both Amsterdam and Edinburgh.

BA has contracted with the Spanish airline, Iberia, to fly on its behalf in a bid to reduce cancellations.

A spokesperson said: “Our sister airline Iberia will be operating a small number of European flights for us this summer as we continue to rebuild our operation.”

Problems were not restricted to the UK.

Passengers at Dublin airport faced security queues of many hours – with the airport authority tweeting: “Due to significant queues inside the terminal for check-in, bag drop & security, passengers queueing outside the terminal may not make their flight & may need to contact their airline to rebook.”

At Amsterdam, meanwhile, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines took the unprecedented step of stopping selling tickets from its home, Schiphol airport – because so many passengers are missing flights due to long queues for security.