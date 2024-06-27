Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

EasyJet will launch its first-ever flights to City of Derry airport in Northern Ireland from November, with links from Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Neither route is currently served, and they will improve access both to Derry itself and the wider region of northwest Ireland, including County Donegal in the Republic.

Initially flights will run only on Mondays and Fridays. The airline says one-way fares start at £18, though The Independent has so far been unable to verify prices on the easyJet website.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland and by expanding our network we are providing our customers in Northern Ireland even greater choice and UK connectivity.”

Steve Frazer, managing director at City of Derry airport, said: “EasyJet brings an undeniable level of brand credibility and customer confidence, not to mention great value fares for travellers across our catchment area.”

Many passengers have complained about high fares on Loganair’s small aircraft, which currently serve London Heathrow and Glasgow.

In addition, Ryanair flies from Manchester and Birmingham. The Irish airline dropped its link from London Stansted to City of Derry many years ago.

Brenda Morgan, the airport’s head of business development, said: “Services to Edinburgh and Liverpool have been in demand from both corporate and leisure travellers in the Northwest.”

Links from Derry’s airport on Loganair (red), Ryanair (blue) and easyJet (orange) ( Great Circle Mapping/Sean Moulton )

The airline schedule analyst Sean Moulton said: “Edinburgh and Liverpool are two of the most demanded routes from Derry.

“Ryanair served these pre-Covid, and Loganair operated the two until 2023.

“EasyJet will be the third scheduled airline and Derry will now have links to six destinations in Great Britain. This enhanced connectivity will bring families and friends closer together, and could also boost investment and growth in northwest Northern Ireland.”

The routes will run year-round. Airport bosses hope the frequency will increase from two per week – with possible expansion to easyJet’s biggest base, London Gatwick.

The domestic flights cover 161 miles from the Scottish capital and 211 miles from the Merseyside airport.

EasyJet already serves Belfast International (46 miles away) and George Best Belfast City (59 miles).