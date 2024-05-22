Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK’s largest airline has launched the sale of its spring schedule for 2025, and flight fares start from just £26.99 a seat.

Millions of the budget seats on easyJet journeys to and from the Britain next year are now live for cost-savvy travellers to bag a bargain.

The released flights between 3 March 2025 and 15 June depart from 21 UK airports to over 120 international destinations, including holiday hotspots Palma de Mallorca, Rhodes, Turkey and Tunisia.

Over 7,000 hotel holiday packages also launched on easyJet Holidays this week offering flights, accommodation, 23kg luggage and transfers on all beach getaways.

Think everything from city break trips to the likes of Paris and Dubrovnik to beach-based fly-and-flop holidays in Enfidha and Faro.

Passengers can book the value fares for Easter and spring getaways now online and on the easyJet app.

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager for easyJet, said: “We’re delighted to be putting our flights for Easter and spring 2025 on sale today so customers can book early and enjoy great value fares available from just £26.99 to a host of popular destinations including Dubrovnik, Enfidha, Palma, Paris, and Faro, so customers have plenty of choice when planning ahead for their holidays next year.”

Money saving expert Martin Lewis advised his followers to “try early” if they’re going to book as “flights can rise by £100s even after a couple of hours of launch morning”, in a post on Twitter/X.

Lewis added: “PS cheapest possible, doesn’t necessarily mean cheap, do check what a decent rate is before booking.”

The airline isn’t the only travel company with spring sale news. Rail fares for travel in June and July with Eurostar are currently just £35 each until 11pm on Thursday 23 May.

Fares for £70 return journeys include thousands of seats travelling between Paris, Lille, Brussels, and London.