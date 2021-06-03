Fury from easyJet boss at government ‘tearing up its rule book’

The boss of Britain's biggest budget airline has reacted furiously to the decision to remove Portugal from the "green list" of quarantine-free countries.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said it was "a huge blow to those who are currently in Portugal and those who have booked to be reunited with loved ones, or take a well-deserved break this summer".

The CEO deplored the decision, saying: "With Portuguese rates similar to those in the UK it simply isn’t justified by the science.

“And to add no more countries to the green list when most of Europe’s infection rates are on a downward trend and many places with low infection rates below that of the UK, such as the Balearics with a current rate of 33 in 100,000 and Malta, with just 12 in 100,000, this makes no sense.

Especially when domestic travel is allowed within the UK, despite a number of cities having infection rates 20 times greater than much of Europe.

“When this framework was put together, consumers were promised a waiting list to allow them to plan.

"Yet the government has torn up its own rule book and ignored the science, throwing peoples’ plans into chaos, with virtually no notice or alternative options for travel from the UK. This decision essentially cuts the UK off from the rest of the world."

"Reopening travel to much of Europe would have a negligible impact on hospitalisation rates in the UK.

“While our European fleet is gearing up for summer as European governments open up travel for their citizens, the UK government is making it impossible for airlines to plan while consumers are left grounded in UK.”

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) has described the decision as “a total disaster for the already fragile travel industry”.

The acting general secretary, Brian Strutton, said: “We understand that safety comes first, but with vaccination programmes going well in many countries, it seems the government is ignoring the evidence and is allowing safe countries to languish in the amber and red categories for no valid reason.

“Any shred of public confidence is in tatters and the traffic light system seems stuck on red.

“Our airlines need this summer season if they are to survive. The government must look at the evidence and stop the illogical, over cautious approach, that is killing a once thriving industry.”

The Independent has made repeated attempts throughout the day to contact the Department for Transport for comment, without success.