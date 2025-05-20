Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An easyJet passenger has called for airlines to stop selling alcohol after a “hell” flight from London to Ibiza last Friday.

Ibiza resident Erika Barrachina shared a TikTok video of British travellers screaming and chanting “come on Ibiza” in the cabin on Saturday (17 May).

She captioned the footage: “My trip yesterday London-Ibiza with easy jet was a real horror!! I was scared, a plane full of real English animals!!”

According to Erika, during the almost two and a half hour flight from Luton, passengers prevented flight attendants from working by “standing, screaming, kids hitting each other, drinking little bottles of alcohol one after the other”.

The Spanish passenger said: “This is unacceptable! They shouldn’t let these people on the plane or sell alcohol on it!”

Erika called flight EZY2307 a “real hell” and claimed that the “wild animals” onboard were taking “pills and alcohol at the same time”.

“We don’t want this type of tourism in Ibiza, they should stay at home!!”, she added.

The Airbus A320 from Luton was met by local police after landing in Ibiza at around 11.30pm.

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “Flight EZY2307 from Luton to Ibiza on 16th May was met by police on arrival due to a group of passengers behaving in a disruptive manner.

“easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority.”

The cabin chaos comes amid overtourism protests in Spain’s popular Canary Islands.

Thousands of Canary Islands residents protested against mass tourism on Sunday (18 May), demanding action from authorities to curb visitor numbers and protect residents from soaring housing costs and struggling infrastructure.

