An author was “distraught” after she was left abandoned on the tarmac alongside two other wheelchair users when a plane took off without them.

Liz Weir, who has a heart condition, was due to board an easyJet flight from Belfast International airport in Northern Ireland to Edinburgh on Friday, which was scheduled to leave at 1pm.

Ms Weir said she and the two other wheelchair users waited while passengers boarded the plane, but when she arrived at the steps to take her turn, the pilot gave a signal to suggest she could not do so.

The author, who was supposed to be hosting an event in the Scottish capital, told The Independent: “I don’t know where the fault lies in all this, but I’d like to make sure others are not left in a similar situation.

“Our boarding passes had been scanned, my checked bag was on board. They must have known we were coming?”

EasyJet has apologised for the incident and said it is investigating to find out what happened ( Liz Weir )

“You always say, ‘Oh they won’t go without us,’ but they actually did, they went without us and took my luggage as well,” she told the BBC.

“I was distraught because I needed to get on that plane in order to get to my gig last night, which of course I missed. People had bought tickets, and they were sitting there waiting for me, and I didn’t make it.”

A spokesperson for Belfast international airport said they were aware of the situation but that it was a matter for the airline.

EasyJet apologised for the incident and said it is investigating to find out what happened, adding that the three passengers will be compensated.

A spokesperson said: “We are very sorry that flight EZY55 from Belfast to Edinburgh on Friday 21 June departed without three passengers who were being accompanied by the airport’s special assistance provider.

“We have urgently raised with the provider and our ground-handling team to understand why this happened.

“Our team looked after them throughout and provided them with refreshment vouchers while they waited for their new flight. We will also be processing the compensation they are due.”