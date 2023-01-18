Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Budget airlines easyJet and Ryanair have both announced new flight routes for summer 2023 as carriers anticipate a bumper year for travel abroad.

EasyJet is introducing 11 new routes from nine UK airports, while Ryanair is adding six routes from London Stanted.

EasyJet’s new flight routes are:

London Gatwick to Ancona, Italy (twice weekly)

London Gatwick to Calvi, Corsica, France (twice weekly)

London Luton to Izmir, Turkey (twice weekly)

Southend to Amsterdam, Netherlands (twice weekly)

Bristol to Chania, Crete, Greece (twice weekly)

Birmingham to Naples, Italy (twice weekly)

Manchester to Paris Orly, France (five times a week)

Edinburgh to Antalya, Turkey (twice weekly)

Edinburgh to Santorini, Greece (once a week)

Glasgow to Lisbon, Portugal (twice weekly)

Belfast to Antalya, Turkey (twice weekly)

Some 200,000 easyJet seat tickets have gone on sale for the new routes this week.

Package holidays will also be available to the new destinations, via easyJet Holidays, with prices for beach destinations starting at £299 per person and from £209 per person for city breaks.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We remain committed to strengthening our unrivalled short-haul network and providing affordable and convenient connections for our customers across the UK, all with great value fares and the warm welcome that our crew are famous for.”

Meanwhile, Ryanair’s new routes from London Stansted are:

Asturias, Spain

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Cornwall, England

Edinburgh, Scotland

Klagenfurt, Austria

Leipzig, Germany

The Irish carrier estimates a 10 per cent growth compared to summer 2022, with over 3,000 flights flying from Stansted, Gatwick and Luton.

The carrier said in a statement: “This growth is underpinned by Ryanair’s $5.7bn investment in London, with 57 based aircraft, supporting over 1,600 direct crew and engineering jobs.”

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair CEO, said: “Ryanair is pleased to bring even more choice to London citizens and visitors for summer 2023. Our schedule has grown 10 per cent on last summer, with 3,000 weekly flights scheduled across 180+ routes, including six new sunshine destinations and increased frequencies on 30+ other popular routes like Berlin, Malaga, Mallorca, Nantes and Palma.”

A Ryanair seat sale has been launched with fares costing from £29.99, for flights between April and October 2023.