EasyJet’s big seat sale starts today with millions of super cheap flights to snap up

EasyJet has released “super cheap” flights for summer 2025 – but holidaymakers will have to be quick to benefit from the bargain seats.

MoneySavingExpert (MSE), founded by Martin Lewis, shared yesterday (2 September): “The next batch of seats will be released on easyJet’s website early on Tuesday 3 September, for travel between 16 June 2025 and 30 September 2025.

“We asked easyJet how many seats will become available, but it hasn’t told us yet. The release in March saw about 18 million seats go on sale, 10 million of them on flights from/to the UK.”

The cost-cutting website said that easyJet follows a “dynamic demand pricing model” and advised travellers to “go back and check again every 10 minutes or so” to secure the best value seats as prices can increase just two to three hours after being made available.

Martin Lewis said: “This has been a very successful technique for many people, and indeed if you want the certainty of a cheap price it’s worth doing.

“Do benchmark what a good price on that route is beforehand, just so you can check if it’s worth it. Though of course, if later on a particular flight is very substantially under-booked, you could get seats even cheaper then – that’s just far more difficult to predict.”

Earlier this year, the budget carrier announced 60 new routes to destinations including Tromso and Strasbourg, both of which see tickets up for grabs in this September seat release.

In June, Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to be releasing an incredible range of new routes today for this winter, with 33 new services now available from 11 airports across the UK.

“Our flights and holidays are available for even more and brand new destinations including Tromso in Norway and the French city of Strasbourg, further strengthening our unrivalled short-haul European network and providing customers with even more fantastic choice and great value.”

