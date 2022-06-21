<p>EasyJet hit by summer strikes (Matt Alexander/PA)</p>

EasyJet hit by summer strikes (Matt Alexander/PA)

(PA Archive)

EasyJet crew in Spain plan nine days of strikes in July

Union is looking for a 40 per cent pay rise

Helen Coffey
Tuesday 21 June 2022 15:32
Comments

EasyJet cabin crew based in Spain have voted in favour of nine days of strike action in July.

Members of the Spanish USO union are planning three 72-hour walkouts during the peak summer season in a dispute over pay.

If it goes ahead, the industrial action would see hundreds of the airline’s staff at its bases in Palma, Barcelona and Malaga take part in the strikes.

The trio of three-day walkouts would take place from 1 July, with one staged every two weeks.

The union is demanding a 40 per cent increase in cabin crew’s basic salary packet and said it is open to talks with Britain’s biggest budget carrier.

Recommended

An easyJet spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed with this action as we have made considerable progress towards a new collective labour agreement and so would like to continue a constructive dialogue with them.

“Should the industrial action go ahead there could be some disruption to our flying programme to and from Malaga, Palma and Barcelona during the strike period but at this stage, easyJet plans to operate its full schedule and we would like to reassure customers that we will do everything possible to minimise any disruption.”

It follows Spain-based Ryanair workers who are members of the same union plus the SITCPLA union voting in favour of two three-day stoppages - 24 June to 26 June and 30 June to 2 July.

However, Ryanair has downplayed the strike, claiming that it has secured an agreement with CCOO, “Spain’s largest and most representative union”, and said it was “delivering improvements for Spanish-based cabin crew and reinforcing Ryanair’s commitment to welfare”.

The low-cost carrier claims that strikes by the “much smaller USO and SITCPLA unions are a distraction from their own failures to deliver agreements after three years of negotiations, and we believe that their strike calls will not be supported by our Spanish crews”.

It follows easyJet’s announcement that it would be cutting hundreds more flights ahead of time this summer, in a bid to reduce on-the-day cancellations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in