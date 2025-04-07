Want to travel without it costing the earth? These eco projects are for you

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to totting up carbon emissions, the travel industry is frequently named and shamed. But in the past few years, many resorts, projects and companies have worked hard to change their practices with a view to protecting the environment and benefitting communities.

Cutting through the greenwash to select the true eco champions, however, isn’t always easy.

To separate the faithful from the fakers, it’s important to scrutinise specific environmental certifications from reputable third-party organisations – rather than rely on vague self-awarded labels – and seek hard proof of true achievements.

From cruise ships sailing silently through the Norwegian fjords to Ayurvedic retreats upskilling women in rural areas in India, these are some of the genuine eco warriors providing a pioneering ‘greenprint’ for the way we travel.

LAAX, Switzerland

open image in gallery Swiss resort LAAX is a snow-sure destination with environment at its core. ( PA )

A changing climate is having a devastating impact on Europe’s ski industry, creating an avalanche of problems as warming temperatures reduce the reliability of decent snowfall. Teetering at 1,100 metres above sea level, high altitude Swiss resort LAAX benefits from being a snow-sure destination, but environmental issues remain a top priority.

Any snow cannons used run on 100% certified regionally sourced hydro power, using water collected from snow melt and saved in reservoirs. Additionally, the resort is responsible for the world’s first on-demand gondola, the FlemXpress, which only operates when guests need to board and uses 50% less energy compared to a traditional chairlift.

Another clever piece of tech is the solar panelled roof at the resort’s Riders Hotel, which can produce energy even when covered in snow. A water pump from a lake near the property is used to heat the building, while AI cameras fitted to bins calculate food waste enabling the hotel kitchen to recalibrate its breakfast buffet order month to month.

Visit laax.com.

Desa Potato Head, Bali

open image in gallery Desa Potato Head in Bali want to make a difference ( PA )

From amenity bottles in bathrooms to disposable laundry bags, the global hospitality industry generates an alarming 2.87 million tonnes of plastic annually. While many companies have made commendable moves such as replacing plastic drinking bottles with glass flasks, few – sadly – go beyond token gestures.

But Balinese beach club, resort and cultural playground Desa Potato Head is determined to make a noticeable difference. Much of the 1.6million tonnes of waste produced on the holiday island each year ends up in rivers and the ocean, posing a threat to the ecosystem and the livelihoods of communities.

Doing their bit to change the tide, the award-winning collective has partnered with the environmental agency Malu Dong to manage their waste through an environmentally certified incinerator. Ashes produced have been repurposed for the construction of a pioneering new Community Waste Project, where food waste is composted and trash is upcycled to create a useful product. It’s enabled them to achieve 0.5% landfill waste – a near-zero waste status.

Visit seminyak.potatohead.co.

Dharana at Shillim, Maharashtra, India

open image in gallery Dharana at Shillim was originally created as a conservation project 30 years ago ( PA )

Brothers William and Denzil De Souza originally created this conservation project 30 years ago in India’s Sahyadri Mountains (three hours from Mumbai), to heal land damaged by slash-and-burn farming. The development’s most impressive achievement was its construction without felling a single tree.

Transformed into a wellness retreat blending Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science, it’s become a shining example of how luxury wellness can coexist harmoniously with environmental stewardship and community empowerment.

Spanning 2,500 acres within a UNESCO World Heritage site, the retreat funds The Shillim Institute, a non-profit organisation partnering with prestigious institutions like Columbia University to advance conservation and sustainable development. Their environmental initiatives focus on indigenous plant preservation, soil erosion prevention, and groundwater level restoration.

Dharana’s community impact is equally significant, providing training to local women through programmes in organic farming, teaching regenerative techniques including soil conservation, crop rotation, and agroforestry. The goal is to involve 5,000 families in sustainable livelihoods by 2030.

Visit dharanaretreat.com.

Havila Voyages, Norway

open image in gallery Havila Voyages is attempting to make cruising green ( PA )

Cruise ships don’t have the greatest reputation for green living, but this pioneering Norwegian company has succeeded in revolutionising coastal exploration with their fleet of four modern vessels featuring largest battery packs ever installed on passenger ships.

The groundbreaking tech provides four hours of emission-free sailing, allowing Havila to navigate environmentally sensitive areas like the UNESCO-protected Geirangerfjord without causing ecological harm. By 2030, the company hopes to eliminate all carbon emissions entirely.

Onboard, the company has partnered with local suppliers to source seasonal, regional ingredients and has rejected wasteful buffets in favour of carefully planned menus. Shore excursions are also designed to showcase Norway’s cultural heritage and natural beauty while respecting local communities and environments.

Visit havilavoyages.com.