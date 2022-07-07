Edinburgh Airport has apologised after hundreds of missing bags belonging to holidaymakers were found abandoned in a warehouse.

Baggage handling company Swissport is holding the luggage at the site while it works through a major “backlog”.

The aviation industry has recently been riddled with a number of issues as it struggles to meet the increased demand for summer travel. Staff shortages and strikes have caused lengthy airport queues, plus significant flight delays and numerous cancellations.

Swissport has said it is working closely with airlines and its airport partners to process the bags as fast as possible.

Speaking to BBC News, a Swissport spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, a significant number of bags from a range of airports and operators are not being loaded onto connecting flights into Edinburgh.

“Instead, they are arriving on different, later flights after most passengers have already left the airport.

“The knock-on effect of these missed baggage connections has created a backlog of luggage to be processed.”

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport told Edinburgh Live: “This is a challenging time for the entire aviation industry and we know airlines and handling agents have been working hard to reunite passengers with their baggage.

“We’re doing what we can to support them in this, and this includes access to and help in transporting bags to secure designated storage areas on campus which is now allowing them to process items and repatriate them with their customers.

“While we do appreciate the situation and attempts to contact airlines and handling agents will be frustrating, what we cannot accept is abusive behaviour towards our staff.

“We will continue to help passengers where and when possible and we encourage everyone to be kind and considerate, especially when staff are trying to signpost them to the appropriate partners.”

They added: “We would remind passengers they need to contact their airline and handling agent if they have any queries relating to baggage.”

Edinburgh Airport has since posted a page on its website with advice for passengers who have questions regarding their baggage.