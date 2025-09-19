Strike action at major UK airport called off after workers back new pay deal
Unite the Union says its members’ strong stance ‘forced the company to make an improved offer’
Industrial action by over 100 OCS Group staff at Edinburgh Airport is averted after a "significant improvement" to a pay offer, a union confirmed.
Workers planned 48-hour stoppages throughout September, protesting an initial £12.60 an hour proposal, termed a "poverty pay offer", unanimously backed by 90 per cen of staff.
However, Unite the Union announced Friday that members overwhelmingly accepted a revised deal.
The two-year agreement includes a 6.1 per cent hourly rate increase from 1 January 2025, plus an improved overtime rate.
In 2026, a 5 per cent increase on hourly rates will apply from January 1 and the company’s sick pay scheme will also be improved.
OCS Group workers at Edinburgh Airport assist passengers with reduced mobility, including helping with wheelchairs and ambulifts.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s OCS membership were fully prepared to fight back through strike action, to secure a fair pay deal.
“It was this strong stance which forced the company to make an improved offer.
“It’s a good deal which shows Unite once again delivering better jobs, pay and conditions for Scotland’s airport workers.”
Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “The OCS workers remained resolute throughout this pay dispute.
“The accepted offer represents a significant improvement to terms and conditions on where the negotiations began with OCS.
“We are pleased to have delivered a good pay deal which provides a timely boost to our members.”
OCS Group, which originally stood for Office Cleaning Services, now offers several services. It has been approached for comment.