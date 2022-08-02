Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Some Edinburgh Festival performers have been shocked to learn that a major train operator for the London to Scotland route has a strict baggage limit similar to a budget airline.

Budget operator Lumo trains caps its travellers’ belongings at “a maximum of ONE medium sized suitcase (height 63cm x width 41cm x depth 27cm) and ONE small bag, rucksack or holdall” per person.

Performer Victoria Leyton, told The Independent that she was unaware of this, and has always been able to bring reasonably large amounts of luggage up to the August fringe festival from London.

“I booked my trains through thetrainline.com and there was no flag on this, so it wasn't something I expected,” she said.

“I know what a scrum it can be on busy trains to Edinburgh, so was prepared to get there early with my massive suitcase.

“I expected me and my case might be confined to the vestibule next to the toilet, but not that they would leave it on the platform.”

She was first alerted to Lumo’s tight luggage limit in a Facebook group for performers, where some had realised too late that they had had to pay excess baggage charges for anything beyond a medium sized case, having planned to take everything from instruments to props.

“It was a topic of conversation in a Facebook group for fringe performers and there was a lot of panic, with early travellers having mixed experiences from getting away with it to being charged. It was enough to make me not want to risk it,” says Ms Leyton.

The Facebook group post that first alerted performers to the luggage limit (Victoria Leyton)

In the comments, another performer told the group that he had travelled on Lumo and found they “don’t have luggage racks”, and ended up paying £20 per bag to send his luggage separately via a courier company.

Ms Leyton who is travelling up to appear in Pedestrian and Comedy Arcade at the festival, adds: “It’s frustrating because I had booked ahead to get the best possible deal - I literally had a calendar reminder set - as Edinburgh in general is so expensive.”

She looked into the train operator’s own “LumoLuggage” option where you can pay more to have your luggage couriered separately, but ultimately decided not to risk being separated from her belongings.

“There is a solution where Lumo can send your cases for an extra premium, but the things in the case are my whole life for the next 24 days: stage outfits, flyers, an extra microphone,” she explains.

“I have had too many bags lost en-route to places to feel like this is a risk I can take.”

As for risking excess baggage charges, she adds: “I just do not have the money for that to happen; budgeting for this has been meticulous.”

To be on the safe side, Ms Leyton has rebooked her trains with LNR, costing her another £58.

According to its website, LNER also has a luggage limit, but allows three items per person.

It says: “A maximum of one large suitcase, a carry on bag and small handbag can be brought onboard.”

“I went for the saving and it ended up costing me double,” says Ms Leyton.

“I’ve had to pay for another train ticket and two non-refundable seats on Lumo’s service, which I am hoping to sell or at least give away. I’ll have to take it as a tax for not checking the terms and conditions.

“These tickets seemed too cheap to be true and it turned out they were.”

The Independent has approached Lumo for comment.