Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A staff member at a five-star hotel in Egypt has been seriously injured following a fight with tourists who refused to pay for a service.

Two Egyptian hotel workers and three Arab-Israeli tourists were also hurt after the fight broke out in the Red Sea town of Taba, near the Israeli border on Friday (30 August).

The mass brawl reportedly started after several tourists refused to pay for hotel services and verbally insulted staff at the Accor hotel chain’s Movenpick Resort.

The luxury Movenpick Taba has 424 rooms, three pools, four restaurants and a private beach for guests to use.

One of the Egyptian workers is believed to have sustained serious injuries, with six of those involved taken to hospital with head trauma or stab wounds, report local news channel Al-Qahera.

Footage shared on X/Twitter from a hotel room balcony shows dozens of men shouting and throwing chairs as a man is seen on the floor.

The Egyptian prosecution office has since ordered the detention of two Israeli citizens for “assault and displaying force” towards hotel workers, according to Reuters.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the violent incident.

The Independent has contacted the hotel for further information.

Anne Wahl-Pozeg, senior vice president of communications for Europe and North Africa for Accor, told The Mirror: “The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We confirm that an incident occurred on 30 August involving a guest and a team member.

“At this point in time, we understand that there has been causalities but we are unable to give further details. The matter is now under investigation by the relevant authorities, and we are fully cooperating with them. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected and their family and friends.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast