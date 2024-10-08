Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Egypt has announced plans to build a new city – and the sprawling ‘mega-development’ on the Mediterranean coast is set to be double the size of Barcelona.

Ras El Hekma, 350km northwest of Cairo, has proposed golf courses, resorts by Accor and Ennismore and an international marina within its 170 square kilometre complex.

The project between ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and Modon, a design company, aims to “revitalise” the Egyptian economy by $25 billion a year.

Described as a “smart, sustainable, and inclusive urban community”, Ras El Hekma hopes to draw in tourists to more than just the country’s Red Sea resorts while providing a home for two million people.

Construction work began on the multi-million dollar project on Friday (4 October).

The first phase of development will include an international airport and a high-speed rail line to connect residential areas, office spaces, hospitality venues, retail, leisure, and recreation facilities.

His Excellency Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaab, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Finance Department, said: “Ras El Hekma represents a visionary and multifaceted endeavour that promises to make a substantial contribution to the Egyptian economy.”

Bill O’Regan, CEO of Modon Holding, added: “Ras El Hekma is an extraordinarily ambitious and complex project that will significantly contribute to the Egyptian economy through various stages of planning, design, and construction, ultimately bringing this new destination to life.

“Developing and delivering a masterplan of this magnitude requires sector-specific expertise and capabilities across a wide range of industries and is achievable only through strong strategic partnerships.”

The new city may be in keeping with travel trends seen in summer 2024.

In September, EasyJet Holidays said UK holidaymakers are flocking to new areas within popular destinations which have been investing in tourism.

The travel provider said it has seen a surge in bookings for trips to parts of Greece, Egypt and Morocco not traditionally in demand from overseas visitors.

