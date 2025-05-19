Egypt says seven people, including two Brits, dead in November’s tourist boat tragedy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven people, including five foreign tourists, have been officially declared dead by Egyptian authorities after a tragic boat accident in the Red Sea.

The tourists – two British, two Polish, and one German – along with two Egyptians, were aboard the Sea Story when it capsized near Sataya Reef in November last year. The boat, carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew on a diving excursion, sank rapidly after being hit by high waves.

While four bodies were recovered shortly after the incident, the remaining seven individuals had been missing until this official declaration, published in a government decree on Sunday.

Brits Jenny Cawson, 36, and her husband Tariq Sinada, 49, were believed to be among seven people still unaccounted for.

open image in gallery The Sea Story ( Red Sea Governorate )

Ms Cawson’s mother Pamela told the BBC at the time that she recognised the name of the boat in the news as the couple had been in touch when they arrived in the Red Sea.

She said: “Your heart sinks. You ask yourself, have I misread the news? Let’s look again.”

The family said they approached local sources in Egypt in an attempt to locate their loved ones.

“One of the local sources was kind enough to try and look for them in local hospitals,” Ms Cawson’s mother said in December.

Officials said the boat had passed its last safety inspection eight months earlier with no technical issues reported.

Owned by an Egyptian national, the vessel was 34 meters long and had received a one-year safety certificate from the Maritime Safety Authority. The incident was blamed on high waves during rough weather conditions.

The Sea Story was the second boat to sink in the area last year. A vessel suffered severe damage from strong waves in June, though no casualties were reported. Earlier this year, a viewing submarine sank off the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, killing six Russian tourists.

The Red Sea, renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, is a major hub for Egypt's tourism industry, which plays a critical role in the country's economy.