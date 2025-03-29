Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Red Sea, renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, is a major hub for Egypt's tourism industry, a pillar of the economy.

Fears have now been raised over recent tragedies changing that.

In the latest six Russians died and 39 foreign tourists were rescued when a viewing submarine sank off the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada on Thursday, the local governor's office said on Facebook, adding that no passengers or crew were still missing.

The Red Sea Governorate said the submarine, named "Sindbad", had 50 people onboard: 45 tourists of different nationalities from Russia, India, Norway, and Sweden, and five Egyptian crew members.

"Most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada," the Russian consulate in Hurghada said.

open image in gallery A view shows the interior of a Sindbad submarine vessel at sea off Hurghada ( via REUTERS )

The submarine was equipped with large portholes to let passengers see the Red Sea's spectacular corals and marine life, and was able to descend to a depth of 25 metres, according to the company's website.

The Red Sea is a major hub for Egypt's crucial tourism industry, a pillar of the economy, in which Russian tourists play an increasing part. Egypt also attracts tourists with its great pyramids of Giza and cruises on the Nile in Luxor and Aswan.

Map of Hurghada:

Successive Egyptian governments have waged successful crackdowns on Islamist militant groups who hurt the tourism industry with attacks on foreigners in the past.

Egyptian authorities are conducting investigations with crew members to determine the causes of the submarine sinking, the local governorate cited Red Sea Province Governor Amr Hanafy as saying.

The submarine, which is owned by an Egyptian, was licensed and so was the crew captain, he said.

Even before the latest incident, a series of boating incidents and shark attacks on tourists have raised concerns, with several fatalities reported over the years.

Boating incidents

"Sindbad" tourist submarine sinks

On March 27, 2025, a tourist submarine named "Sindbad" sank near the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, killing six Russian tourists. The vessel was carrying 50 people, including 45 tourists from Russia, India, Norway, and Sweden, along with five Egyptian crew members.

open image in gallery The Sindbad submarine vessel at sea off Hurghada ( David McArthur MBE )

Authorities rescued 39 people and launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.

"Sea Story" yacht capsizes

On November 25, 2024, a tourist boat named "Sea Story" capsized off the Red Sea coast near Marsa Alam during a multi-day diving trip. Four people drowned. The vessel was carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew members when it was struck by high waves, and it sank within minutes. Thirty-three survivors were rescued with minor injuries and seven individuals remained missing as rescue operations continued.

open image in gallery Sea Story ( Red Sea Governorate )

"Hurricane" boat fire

On June 11, 2023, a fire consumed a motorboat named "Hurricane" near the diving resort of Marsa Shagra, north of Marsa Alam.

The vessel was carrying scuba divers on holiday, with 15 British tourists and 14 Egyptian crew and guides on board. Twelve tourists and all crew members were rescued, but three British tourists who were initially reported missing were later announced to have died.

Sinking of tourist boat

On August 20, 2015, 26 French tourists and 10 Egyptians were rescued after a boat transporting them hit coral reefs and sank off the Red Sea coast.

Shark attacks

Shark kills Italian tourist in waters off Marsa Alam resort

On December 29, 2024, an Italian tourist was killed and another injured in a shark attack at Marsa Alam resort. The incident occurred in deep water outside the designated swimming zone near the jetties.

Tiger shark kills Russian citizen near Hurghada beach

On June 9, 2023, a Russian citizen was fatally injured by a tiger shark near a beach at the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

open image in gallery Former Austrian councillor Elisabeth Sauer, 68, died in a shark attack while snorkelling near Hurghada in Egypt ( Die Grünen Kramsach )

Authorities then issued a ban on swimming, snorkelling and other water activities on several nearby beaches.

Shark attacks kill two women south of Hurghada

On July 3, 2022, two women were killed in separate shark attacks south of Hurghada. The victims, one Austrian and one Romanian, were attacked within 600 metres (2,000 feet) of each other near Sahl Hasheesh.

Shark kills German woman swimming in Sharm el-Sheikh

On December 5, 2010, a 70-year-old German tourist was killed by a shark while swimming near the shore at the major Sinai Peninsula resort Sharm el-Sheikh.

This incident triggered a flurry of speculation as to what could have caused shark attacks, with one Egyptian official not ruling out that it could have been part of a secret plot by Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.

Islamist militant attacks on tourists

Russian Metrojet flight 9268 crash

On October 31, 2015, a Russian airliner crashed in the Sinai Peninsula shortly after takeoff from Sharm el-Sheikh, killing all 224 people on board.

Investigations revealed the aircraft broke up mid-air after a loud noise was heard in the cockpit.

It was later determined that a bomb likely caused the explosion. Islamic State’s official magazine later claimed responsibility, publishing a photo of a Schweppes can, alleging it was used to make the bomb.

Egypt's initial report stated the crash was not terrorism-related. However, nearly a year later, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi acknowledged that terrorists downed the plane to harm tourism and strain Cairo's relations with Russia.

Taba bus bombing

On February 16, 2014, a suicide bomber targeted a tourist bus in Taba, near the Israeli border, resulting in the deaths of three South Korean tourists and the Egyptian bus driver.

The attack was claimed by the Sinai-based jihadist group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, which stated it was part of their economic war against the Egyptian regime.

Luxor massacre

On November 17, 1997, six gunmen disguised as security forces killed 58 foreign tourists and four Egyptians at the Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor.

The assailants were armed with automatic firearms and knives. The Islamist militant group al-JamaÃ¢Â€Â™a al-Islamiyya claimed responsibility, stating it was an attempt to undermine the government and damage the tourism industry.

Successive governments in Egypt have waged successful crackdowns on Islamist militant groups, launching campaigns that helped the tourism industry recover.