Egypt is to scrap testing for all fully vaccinated travellers, including arrivals from the UK.

The health ministry confirmed that double jabbed visitors can forgo the current requirement to present a negative Covid PCR test provided they can submit proof of vaccination.

This comes in the form of a QR-coded certificate showing they have received both doses of one of six vaccines approved by Egypt and the WHO at least two weeks before their arrival.

However, those travelling from countries with a prevalence of virus variants of concern, such as the UK, will be subject to a rapid test upon entry.

Unvaccinated travellers will still need to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their flight departure to Egypt.

Passengers arriving from London Heathrow only are permitted to have their PCR test conducted no more than 96 hours prior to flight departure.

Children under the age of six are exempt from providing negative PCR test certificates.

It follows the news that Switzerland will lift its ban on British travellers from 26 June.

The country announced it will let in all vaccinated travellers, quarantine-free, including those from the UK.

At present, those travelling from the UK – a designated “high risk” country – are not permitted entry into Switzerland, regardless of vaccination status.

The only exemptions are Swiss and Liechtenstein nationals, EU and EFTA nationals, and UK nationals who are legally resident in Switzerland.

Those who are allowed in must currently present a negative Covid PCR test result carried out less than 72 hours before arrival, plus quarantine for 10 days upon entry.

But the Swiss Federal Council has announced that “the measures in place to contain the coronavirus will be eased and simplified significantly from Saturday, 26 June”.

In addition to widespread relaxation of the domestic rules in Switzerland, entry requirements are also being loosened.

Even those from high-risk countries, such as the UK, may now enter as long as they have proof of full vaccination or recovery from an infection, with no need to test or quarantine.