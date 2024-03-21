Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Coaches are now ahead of trains in one crucial respect: all electric-travel between Bristol and London.

FlixBus has run its first electric coach service between the two cities. The 8.30am departure from Bristol arrived at Victoria Coach Station in London in three hours, 10 minutes – with one-third of its battery capacity still remaining.

Andreas Schorling, managing director of FlixBus UK said: “This is a huge step forward for the UK coach sector, transforming the already low-carbon mode of transport to zero-emission at the tailpipe through innovative technology.

“We’re sending a powerful message about our continued commitment to bring even more sustainable travel options for the public, and our determination to drive forward the change needed to reduce the impact on the climate.”

The Chinese-built Yutong bus is on a three-month trial. While it is marketed by FlixBus, the operator is Newport Transport in South Wales.

David Jenkins, interim managing director for the firm, said: “Newport Transport has been leading the way in bringing electric vehicles to our network of local bus services in south east Wales and into England and bringing this electric vehicle to the intercity coach market is the next big step.”

For the initial run from central Bristol via the University of the West of England campus to Hammersmith and central London, 33 of the 46 seats were occupied.

Passenger James Cheung, an aerospace engineering student from Bristol, said: “I think it’s brilliant – a great way to travel between Bristol and London.

“It’s very pleasant, very quiet, smooth, and reliable. I’d like to think this is the future, with new technologies and batteries constantly improving – replacing the old diesel infrastructure that we have.”

The company claims the vehicle will save 352kg of carbon emissions per day driven compared with the average diesel-fuelled coach.

Using fast-charge facilities in Newport and at a Transport UK depot in Battersea, south London, the battery can be replenished in 90 minutes.

The UK’s first electric coach service was launched in 2020 between Dundee and Edinburgh, by Ember, a start-up company. The distance between the two Scottish cities is about half the 120 miles from Bristol to London.

Despite beginning in the first year of the Covid pandemic, the service has proved successful, attracting the attention of investors.

Bristol Temple Meads, the main railway station for the city, does not have the infrastructure for electric trains. During the Great Western Railway electrification project, which went three times over budget, overhead wires ended west of Chippenham, 25 miles away.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Any decision on future electrification of the lines between Bristol Parkway – Bristol Temple Meads and Chippenham – Bristol Temple Meads would be made by the government.

“The existing electrification of the Great Western Main Line allowed for increased capacity, meaning passengers in Chippenham, Bath, and Bristol are still seeing the benefits with the introduction of the Intercity Express Trains. These services enable faster journeys to London Paddington with extra seats per day, as well as a reduced carbon footprint.”

As the pioneering FlixBus electric service from Bristol made its way to London, the transport secretary Mark Harper announced further funding for 25 local councils to decarbonise their bus fleets.

He said: “As part of our plan to improve local transport across the country, we’re providing a further £143 million to improve journeys for bus passengers particularly in rural areas, with almost 1,000 brand-new, zero-emission buses due to hit the road.”

For more travel news, views and advice from Simon, download his daily Independent Travel podcast.